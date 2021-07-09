Redmi Note 10T 5G confirmed to launch in India soon

Xiaomi is gearing up to launch a new smartphone in the Redmi Note 10 series in India. Dubbed as Redmi Note 10T 5G, the phone will soon debut in the country.

Redmi India official Twitter handle has announced the launch date of the Redmi Note 10T 5G. However, the tweet does not reveal the name of the smartphone going to be launched. But the image posted suggests that it will be Redmi Note 10T 5G only.

The tweet reads, “Time to sit back and sip on your favourite cuppa cause we’re coming up with our first ever #FastAndFuturistic smartphone!”. The image in the tweet shows that the phone will come with a punch-hole display and triple-camera setup.

Amazon has already created a dedicated microsite for the upcoming launch. A ‘Notify Me’ button will allow users to be notified about all the updates related to the launch, availability, pricing, offers, and more.

Last month, Xiaomi launched Redmi Note 10T in Russia. The Note 10T 5G comes in a single 4GB + 128GB storage option. It is priced at 19,990 Russian Ruble (roughly Rs 20,550). The device comes in Green, Silver, Black, and Blue colour options.

Redmi Note 10T 5G Specifications

It features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1080×2400 pixel) LCD panel with a 90Hz refresh rate panel. The display has 500 nits peak brightness and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The Note 10T is powered by a 2.2GHz octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC. It comes with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

In terms of cameras, the phone comes loaded with a triple camera setup. There is a combination of a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. In addition, it features a front camera of 8-megapixel inside the hole-punch cutout.

The phone runs on MIUI 12 based on Android 11, with MIUI 12.0.5 running on top of it. For battery, there is a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. For security, the Redmi phone features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.