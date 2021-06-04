Redmi Note 10 Pro receives a price hike in India

The new price is already reflecting on the company's website and Amazon India.

Xiaomi has hiked the price of its Redmi Note 10 Pro smartphone in India. The Redmi Note 10 Pro was launched in the country earlier this year at a starting price of Rs 15,999.

Now after a price hike of Rs 500, the the 6GB + 128GB variant of Redmi Note 10 Pro is retailing for Rs 17,499. The phone was launched at Rs 15,999 for 6GB + 64GB variant, Rs 16,999 for the 6GB + 128GB variant and Rs 18,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant.

Currently, only the 6GB + 128GB variant of the Redmi Note 10 Pro has received the price hike. The other two variants have not received the Rs 500 price hike. The new price is already reflecting on the company's website and Amazon India.

This new price is applicable to all three colours of the handset - Dark Night, Vintage Bronze, and Glacial Blue.

In April also, Redmi Note 10 has received a silent Rs 500 price hike in India. The Redmi Note 10 was launched in two variants - 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage and 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage priced at Rs 11,999 and Rs 13,999 respectively. After the price hike, the 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage is now priced at Rs 14,499.

Talking about the specifications of the Redmi Note 10 Pro, the phone features a 6.67-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz, HDR10 certification and 1200 nits of brightness. It is powered by Snapdragon 732G chipset and is backed by a 5020mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging with the charger provided in-box.

For the optics, the smartphone features a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, a 2MP depth sensor and a 5MP super-macro sensor. On the front, the phone features a 16MP selfie shooter.