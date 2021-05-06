Advertisement

Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G to sport the Snapdragon 750G, says leak

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian , New Delhi Last updated : May 06, 2021 1:43 pm

Latest News

A new leak suggests the 5G variant of the Redmi Note 10 Pro will come with Snapdragon 750G
Advertisement

 

Redmi Note 10 Pro was launched in India with 4G connectivity and it was a shocker for some that it didn't get 5G. Now, new leaks emerged on social media suggest the brand is already working on the 5G variant that is going to launch soon with a Snapdragon chipset. 

 

The information comes from tipster Abhishek Yadav who tweeted a promo image hinting that the Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G is in works. The phone showcased in the image also shows a similar design to that of the Redmi Note 10 Pro which further suggests it will share a lot of characteristics with its 4G LTE counterpart. 

 

Advertisement

On the inside though, things are about to change per the tipster as the 5G model will come with the Snapdragon 750G SoC instead of the Snapdragon 732G chip found inside the Redmi Note 10 Pro 4G model. This is also confirmed through the promo image which contains the Qualcomm logo at the bottom right. 

 

The Note 10 Pro 5G by Redmi has allegedly appeared on multiple certification websites including the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) in January. However, the phone was launched only with 4G connectivity. 

 

The Redmi Note 10 Pro features a 6.67-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz, HDR10 certification and 1200 nits of brightness. It is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. On the front, it features a center-aligned 2.96mm punch-hole housing the front camera. 

 

The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 732G with max clock speed of 2.3Ghz paired with Adreno 618 GPU. For the optics, the smartphone sports a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, 2MP depth sensor and a 5MP super-macro sensor. On the front, the phone features a 16MP selfie shooter. 

 

The smartphone is backed by a 5020mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging with the charger provided in-box. 

Mi TV P1 series launched with Android TV platform, MediaTek processors and more

Mi 11 Ultra 67W fast charger arriving soon in India, to be sold separately

Redmi Watch to launch in India on May 13 alongside Redmi Note 10S

Redmi Note 10S India launch date revealed

Redmi Note 10S India Launch teased with key specifications

Redmi Note 10 price hiked in India by Rs 500

Latest News from Xiaomi

You might like this

Tags: Xiaomi

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Asus ZenFone 8 Flip, ZenFone 8 renders and specifications leaked, to retain the flip camera module

Mi 11 Ultra 67W fast charger arriving soon in India, to be sold separately

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe

Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe
Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise

Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise
Realme caught cheating!

Realme caught cheating!
Micromax IN 1: First look!

Micromax IN 1: First look!
Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series

Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series
Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Latest Picture Story

Vivo X60 Pro In-depth Camera Review

Top 10 smart gadgets under Rs 10,000

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies