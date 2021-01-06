Redmi Note 10 Pro expected to launch soon

The Redmi Note 10 Pro has surfaced on the FCC’s website with model number M2101K6G.

Xiaomi is expected to launch Redmi Note 10 Pro soon as the upcoming phone has been spotted on multiple certification websites.

The Redmi Note 10 Pro has surfaced on the FCC’s website with model number M2101K6G. The phone has also been spotted on the European Economic Commission, Singapore’s IMDA, and Malaysia’s MCMC websites.

The FCC certification was spotted by tipster Simranpal Singh. The listing confirms that it will be a 5G enabled smartphone and it will come with dual-band Wi-Fi, NFC, Bluetooth, and run on MIUI 12. The FCC listing does not reveal the name of the device but leakster Sudhanshu Ambhore confirmed that the device with the model number M2101K6G is the Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G.

Further, tipster Mukul Sharma has also shared on Twitter that the IMEI number for the same model has been approved in India as well. It hints that the phone will also be launched in the country.

To recall, Xiaomi recently launched the 5G versions of the Redmi Note 9 and 9 Pro models in China. The Redmi Note 9 5G has been priced starting at CNY 1,299 (approx Rs 14,599) for the 6GB+128GB base variant. The 8GB+128GB is priced at CNY 1,499 (approx Rs 16,850) while the 8GB+256GB variant is priced at CNY 1,699 (approx Rs 19,099).

The Redmi Note 9 Pro has been priced at CNY 1,599 (approx Rs 17,999) for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. The 8GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB variants have been priced at CNY 1,799 (approx Rs 20,200) and CNY 1,999 (approx Rs 22,450) respectively.