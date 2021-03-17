Redmi K40 Pro+, Redmi K40 spotted on Google Play console listing

Both the smartphones under the Redmi K40 series have been spotted on Google Play console listing, further confirming the specifications of the devices

Redmi launched three new smartphones in China last month and concluded the Redmi K40 series launch. Now, the two devices out of the series including the vanilla Redmi K40 and the Redmi K40 Pro+ have been spotted on a Google Play Console listing ahead of the global launch of the phones.

Where the Redmi K40 is expected to launch as Poco F3 globally, the Redmi K40 Pro+ could come as Mi 11i Pro globally whereas in India it could come as Mi 11X Pro. The Google Play Console listing has been spotted my tipster Mukul Sharma which further confirms the specifications of the Redmi K40 Pro+.

The phone comes with 8GB RAM, FHD+ 1080p display, Snapdragon 888 SoC, Android 11 OS, and Adreno 660 GPU. The Redmi K40 on the other hand features 12GB RAM, Android 11, Adreno 650 GPU, Snapdragon 870 SoC, and an FHD+ display.

Redmi K40 Pro+ Specifications

The display on the front of the Redmi K40 Pro+ matches the standard K40 and K40 Pro. It has the same 6.67-inch AMOLED FHD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 360Hz touch sampling rate, 1300nits peak brightness, Gorilla Glass 5 protection and similar other specifications.

The Redmi K40 Pro+ is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 coupled with Adreno 660 GPU. It comes in a single variant with 12GB LPDDR5 RAM + 256GB UFS 3.1 storage.

There is a triple camera setup on the back of the K40 Pro+ including a 108MP Samsung HM2, f/1.75 aperture primary camera, 8MP ultra-wide camera with f/2.2 aperture, 119° FoV and a 5MP tele macro camera. On the front, there's a 20MP selfie shooter.

It is backed by a 4,520mAh battery with 33W fast wired charging support. It sports dual stereo speakers with Dolby Audio and Hi-Res Audio certification. The smartphone runs on Android 11 based on MIUI 12. Connectivity options include SA/NSA 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, GPS, GLONASS, QZSS, NavIC, Galileo, Beidou.

Redmi K40 Specifications

The Redmi K40 sports a 6.67-inch AMOLED FHD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 360Hz touch sampling rate, 1300nits peak brightness, Gorilla Glass 5 protection, True Tone, 5,000,000:1 contrast ratio and also has support for HDR10+ MEMC technology.

The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 paired with Adreno 650 GPU. It comes with up to 12GB of LPDDR5+ RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It comes in 3 variants including 6GB + 128GB, 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB.

The handset comes with a triple camera setup including a 48MP IMX 582, f/1.79 primary camera along with an 8MP ultra-wide camera with f/2.2 aperture, 119° FoV and a 5MP tele macro camera. On the front, it has a 20MP selfie shooter.

The Redmi K40 packs a 4,520mAh battery with 33W fast wired charging support over USB-C. The smartphone runs on Android 11 based on MIUI 12. Additional features include Stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res Audio certification. Connectivity options include SA/NSA 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, GPS, GLONASS, QZSS, NavIC, Galileo, Beidou. The device also has an IR Blaster.