Advertisement

Redmi K30S announced with Snapdragon 865, 64MP triple cameras, 5000mAh battery

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : October 27, 2020 1:14 pm

Latest News

Redmi K30S sports a 6.67-inch FHD+ display with screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, 144Hz refresh rate display, a 20:9 aspect ratio, HDR10+ and 650nits brightness.
Advertisement

Xiaomi’s sub-brand Redmi has finally announced the launch of Redmi K30S smartphone in China. The Redmi K30S is priced at 2,599 Yuan (approx. Rs 28,000) fo the 8GB RAM + 128GB of internal storage while the 8GB RAM + 256GB variant is priced at 2,799 Yuan (approx. Rs 30,810).

Redmi K30s comes in Cosmic Black and Lunar Silver colour variants.

Redmi K30S specifications


Redmi K30S sports a 6.67-inch FHD+ display with screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, 144Hz refresh rate display, a 20:9 aspect ratio, HDR10+ and 650nits brightness. For security, there is a side-mounted fingerprint reader. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor with Adreno 650 GPU.

For photography, Redmi K30S is equipped with a triple camera setup with a 64-megapixel Sony IMX682 sensor with f/1.98 aperture, a 13-megapixel ultrawide lens with f/2.4 aperture, and a 5-megapixel macro lens. For the front, there will be a 20-megapixel selfie camera.

The phone runs Google’s Android 10 operating system with  MIUI 12 skin on top and it packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

In terms of connectivity, there is 5G SA/NSA Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6 802.11 ax (2.4GHz + 5GHz) 4×4 MIMO, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS (L1 + L5), NFC, USB Type-C. The phone measures 165.1×76.4×9.33mm and weigh 216 grams.

Redmi Note 9 goes on open sale in India

Redmi K30S full specifications and images revealed by TENAA listing

Redmi K30S to be announced on October 27

Redmi K30S price surfaces ahead of launch on October 27

Latest News from Xiaomi

You might like this

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

All Made by Google products now use recycled materials

Vivo working on to replace existing Funtouch OS with new Origin OS

5 Reasons That make The iOS 14 Update A Must Have

Search your plan

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Top 5 Air Purifiers under Rs 15,000

Top 5 Air Purifiers under Rs 15,000

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Latest Videos

FAU-G game teaser, Boat Watch Storm, Google Pay, Samsung Galaxy F12

FAU-G game teaser, Boat Watch Storm, Google Pay, Samsung Galaxy F12
Google Pixel 4A Review: Should you invest Rs 29,999?

Google Pixel 4A Review: Should you invest Rs 29,999?
Apple iPhone 12 gets Appraisal, Google Pixel gets a Salary Cut?

Apple iPhone 12 gets Appraisal, Google Pixel gets a Salary Cut?
Micromax In launch on 3rd Nov, Jio Cricket app launched, iPhone 12 Offers

Micromax In launch on 3rd Nov, Jio Cricket app launched, iPhone 12 Offers
Lg Wings Launching in India, PubG looking to hire, Jio Pages

Lg Wings Launching in India, PubG looking to hire, Jio Pages
How to Use JioPages Browser?

How to Use JioPages Browser?

Latest Picture Story

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Realme Narzo 20 Pro: In-depth Camera Review

Ott Update: Top 9 movies coming up on Amazon Prime Video

Top 10 new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in October 2020

Top cheapest postpaid plans from Jio, Airtel and Vi

Top 10 weird gadgets

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies