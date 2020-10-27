Redmi K30S announced with Snapdragon 865, 64MP triple cameras, 5000mAh battery

Redmi K30S sports a 6.67-inch FHD+ display with screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, 144Hz refresh rate display, a 20:9 aspect ratio, HDR10+ and 650nits brightness.

Xiaomi’s sub-brand Redmi has finally announced the launch of Redmi K30S smartphone in China. The Redmi K30S is priced at 2,599 Yuan (approx. Rs 28,000) fo the 8GB RAM + 128GB of internal storage while the 8GB RAM + 256GB variant is priced at 2,799 Yuan (approx. Rs 30,810).



Redmi K30s comes in Cosmic Black and Lunar Silver colour variants.





Redmi K30S specifications



Redmi K30S sports a 6.67-inch FHD+ display with screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, 144Hz refresh rate display, a 20:9 aspect ratio, HDR10+ and 650nits brightness. For security, there is a side-mounted fingerprint reader. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor with Adreno 650 GPU.



For photography, Redmi K30S is equipped with a triple camera setup with a 64-megapixel Sony IMX682 sensor with f/1.98 aperture, a 13-megapixel ultrawide lens with f/2.4 aperture, and a 5-megapixel macro lens. For the front, there will be a 20-megapixel selfie camera.



The phone runs Google’s Android 10 operating system with MIUI 12 skin on top and it packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.



In terms of connectivity, there is 5G SA/NSA Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6 802.11 ax (2.4GHz + 5GHz) 4×4 MIMO, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS (L1 + L5), NFC, USB Type-C. The phone measures 165.1×76.4×9.33mm and weigh 216 grams.