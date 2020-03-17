  • 11:15 Mar 17, 2020

Redmi K30 Pro confirmed to launch on March 24

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : March 17, 2020 10:16 am

The Redmi K30 Pro is expected to come in a standard model and a version called Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition.
Redmi has finally confirmed today that it will be launching the Redmi K30 Pro 5G flagship phone on March 24. The same launch date was hinted by Xiaomi China Wang Xiaoyan yesterday.

 

The company has posted an image of the phone’s glass back and metal frame. The top edge of the phone has a 3.5mm audio jack, a pop-up camera module and what appears to be an IR sensor. There is a round-shaped quad camera module on the glass rear of the phone with an LED flash below it.

Redmi K30 Pro will be backed by a 4,700mAh battery. The smartphone will be loaded with a 33W fast charging support. It is said to come with a notch-less full HD+ 6.67-inch OLED display with in-screen fingerprint. Redmi K30 Pro will come with a notch-less display. Redmi K30 Pro will be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC. As per a tipster on Twitter, Redmi K30 Pro might come out as the cheapest phone with a Snapdragon 865 SoC

 

Redmi K30 Pro will feature 8GB of RAM and will run Android 10 out of the box likely with the MIUI 11 custom skin on top. The Redmi K30 Pro is expected to come in a standard model and a version called Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition.

 

For the camera, it will sport a quad-camera setup on its back with a 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 sensor. It may be assisted by a 20-megapixel ultra-wide camera along with an 8-megapixel telephoto camera and a 12-megapixel portrait camera. The pop-up camera setup could be equipped with dual front-facing cameras with a 32-megapixel sensor and a depth camera.

