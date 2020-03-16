  • 12:52 Mar 16, 2020

Advertisement

Redmi K30 Pro likely to be announced on March 24

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : March 16, 2020 12:37 pm

Latest News

Redmi K30 Pro might be launched on March 24 which falls on Tuesday.
Advertisement

Recently, it was confirmed that Redmi K30 Pro will be launched later this month in China. Now it is likley that the phone might make its debut on March 24.

 

Xiaomi China Wang Xiaoyan has given out a hint that the Redmi K30 Pro will go official on March 24. On asking the launch date of the Redmi K30 Pro by a Weibo user, Xiaoyan responded, “before P40.” It has been already confirmed that the Huawei P40 series will be made official on March 26.

Advertisement

 

And it is also a well-known fact that Redmi has a pattern of holding its launch event on Tuesdays. So it is expected that Redmi K30 Pro might be launched on March 24 which falls on Tuesday.

 

Redmi K30 Pro will be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC. Redmi K30 Pro will be backed by a 4,700mAh battery. The smartphone will be loaded with a 33W fast charging support. It is said to come with a notch-less full HD+ 6.67-inch OLED display with in-screen fingerprint. Redmi K30 Pro will come with a notch-less display.

 

Redmi K30 Pro will sport a quad-camera setup on its back with a 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 sensor. It may be assisted by a 20-megapixel ultra-wide camera along with a 8-megapixel telephoto camera and a 12-megapixel portrait camera. The pop-up camera setup could be equipped with dual front-facing cameras with a 32-megapixel sensor and a depth camera.  It will feature 8GB of RAM and will run Android 10 out of the box likely with the MIUI 11 custom skin on top.

Redmi K30 Pro to come with 33W fast charging support

Redmi K30 Pro to launch in March with notch-less display

Redmi K30 Pro confirmed to feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC

Redmi K30 Pro 5G launch set for March end

Latest News from Xiaomi

You might like this

Tags: Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Next Articles

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip to be available on Amazon India starting March 17

OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro might launch on April 15

Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) receives Android 10 update in India

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Electric toothbrushes

Top 5 Electric toothbrushes

Top 5 Video Calling Apps

Top 5 Video Calling Apps

Top 5 Gadgets for women

Top 5 Gadgets for women

Top 5 apps for women safety

Top 5 apps for women safety

Top 5 Controversies with Google Maps

Top 5 Controversies with Google Maps

Reviews

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Advertisement

Latest Videos

Realme 6 Unboxing and First Look: A Dawn of 90Hz refresh rate in budget segment!

Realme 6 Unboxing and First Look: A Dawn of 90Hz refresh rate in budget segment!
Oppo Enco Free Unboxing and Review: Is it worthy?

Oppo Enco Free Unboxing and Review: Is it worthy?
Oppo Reno 3 Pro Unboxing and 1st look

Oppo Reno 3 Pro Unboxing and 1st look
iQOO will enter offline market soon in India: Gagan Arora, iQOO

iQOO will enter offline market soon in India: Gagan Arora, iQOO
Samsung Galaxy M31 First Impressions and Unboxing

Samsung Galaxy M31 First Impressions and Unboxing
iQOO 3 5G Unboxing and 1st Impression

iQOO 3 5G Unboxing and 1st Impression

Latest Picture Story

Realme 6: Things you should know!

Realme 6 Camera Test

Oppo Reno 3 Pro - Things you should know!

Oppo Reno 3 Pro camera Shots

Samsung Galaxy M31 Camera Test: Is worth the hype?

Samsung Galaxy M31: Things you should know!

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies