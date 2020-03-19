Redmi K30 Pro confirmed to feature pop-up selfie camera, 60Hz refresh rate and more

Just ahead of the official launch, the company has revealed some key features of the upcoming smartphone.

Xiaomi is all set to launch its next-generation of the flagship smartphone, the Redmi K30 Pro, in China on March 24. Now, just ahead of the official launch, the company has revealed some key features of the upcoming smartphone.

To start with, the company has teased that the upcoming smartphone will be loaded with a quad-camera setup, which is arranged in a circular module, which looks quite different. The phone will come with a pop-up selfie camera, which is also seen in the Redmi K20 Pro. The phone is said to feature the in-display fingerprint sensor as well.

Furthermore, Xiaomi’s executives have revealed that the Redmi K30 Pro will come with a standard 60Hz refresh rate. This is quite strange as the Redmi K30 smartphone comes loaded with a 120Hz refresh rate. Furthermore, it has been confirmed that the Redmi K30 Pro will be available in at least three colour options White, Green and Purple.

The company has also revealed that the Redmi K30 Pro will come with the largest Vapour cooling solution, which will help improve heat management during gameplay. Furthermore, Xiaomi confirmed that the Redmi K30 Pro will be the official partner for the next Fast and Furious 9 movie. The brand also revealed that the smartphone will come with a linear motor that will provide 4D vibration for mobile games.

Redmi K30 Pro will be backed by a 4,700mAh battery. The smartphone will be loaded with a 33W fast charging support. It is said to come with a notch-less full HD+ 6.67-inch OLED display with an in-screen fingerprint. Redmi K30 Pro will come with a notch-less display. Redmi K30 Pro will be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC.