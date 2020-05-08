Advertisement

Redmi K30 5G Speed Edition to be launched on May 11

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : May 08, 2020 12:49 pm

Redmi K30 5G Speed Edition will have 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.
Redmi announced the Redmi K30 5G smartphone in December last year. Now the company will be unveiling the Redmi K30 5G Speed Edition on May 11. It is reported that it could be the actual name of the rumoured Redmi K30i.

Redmi took to Weibo to reveal that there will be another addition to the K30 family, namely Redmi K30 5G Speed Edition. The company also revealed that the phone will be launched in China on May 11.

Redmi K30 5G Speed Edition is now also listed on Chinese retailer JD.com. The phone will be equipped with a dual punch-hole screen like the Redmi K30 5G. Redmi has not revealed any other information about the smartphone in the poster.

The listing on JD.com has revealed some of the key features of the phone as per which the phone's display will support 120Hz refresh rate. It will be powered by the unannounced Snapdragon 768 SoC which be an enhanced version of the Snapdragon 765G that is present in the Redmi K30 5G.

Redmi K30 5G Speed Edition will have 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The listing also mentions that the phone has a 64-megapixel quad-camera system. It will have connectivity features like 5G, 3.5mm audio jack, USB Type-C port, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth. Lastly, it was mentioned that the phone will measure 165.3x76.6x8.76mm and will weigh 208 grams.

