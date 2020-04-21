Redmi K30i reportedly in the works, tipped to come with 48MP quad cameras

The Redmi K30i will be the cheapest 5G phone in the K30 series.

Redmi launched Redmi K30 5G and Redmi K30 smartphones last year. Now Redmi is reportedly working on a more affordable variant for the K30 series which will be named as Redmi K30i.



A Twitter user by name @Xiaomishka has revealed that a cheaper version of Redmi K30 5G called Redmi K30i will be launching soon. According to a tweet that this new phone will feature a 48- megapixel primary rear sensor over the 64-megapixel one in the K30 5G. Rest of the internals are likely to be same. The Redmi K30i is said to be priced around 1,799 Yuan (approx Rs 19,500).

So, guys we have a new upcoming #Xiaomi phone. A cheaper version of #RedmiK30 #5G. The new Lite version will be called #RedmiK30i



The main difference: camera 64MP replaced by 48MP. The price should be 1799 yuan ($254) — Xiaomishka (@xiaomishka) April 19, 2020

The SoC for the Redmi K30i is currently unknown, but there has been speculation it could end up being a Dimensity 800 model from MediaTek. Sadly not much else is revealed about the Redmi K30i at the moment.



According to a leak by Chinese site ITHome, the Redmi K30i 5G phone will officially debut at the end of April. It will then go on sale in the Chinese market somewhere around May next month.



Redmi K30 series currently has four smartphones. They include Redmi K30, Redmi K30 5G, Redmi K30 Pro and Redmi K30 Pro. The Redmi K30i will be the cheapest 5G phone in the K30 series.



To recall, Redmi K30 5G features a 6.67-inch Full HD+ display with 2400 x 1080 pixel resolutions, 120Hz refresh rate along with HDR 10 and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The Redmi K30 5G is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G 5G chipset and runs on Android 10 with company’s custom MIUI 11 running on top of it. It sports 30W fast charging support.





The Redmi K30 5G is equipped with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 64-megapixel primary Sony IMX686 lens with f/1.89 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with a 120-degree field of view, f/2.2 aperture, 2-megapixel depth sensor and 5-megapixel macro lens. It has a dual-selfie camera with a 20-megapixel primary lens and 2-megapixel depth sensor.





