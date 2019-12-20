Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro gets HD playback support for Amazon Prime Video

The company has started pushing a new MIUI 11 update to the Redmi K20 Pro units in the country.

As per a report by PiunikaWeb, some Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro users are reporting that they can now play HD content on Amazon Prime Videos. Interestingly, both the Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro smartphones support Widevine L1 support, but Amazon didn’t provide HD video playback support for smartphones.

In order to test these features, users need to download and install the latest version of the Amazon Prime Videos. There, users need to set the video quality to the Highest level and with this, one can stream HD content on both the smartphones. However, it is noted that the update is not available to all Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro units, meaning that it will be available pretty soon.

Meanwhile, Xiaomi has also started rolling out new MIUI 11 update to the Redmi K20 Pro that brings some major bugs fixes. The update is about 2.0 GB in size and it comes with version number IUI 11.0.3.0.QFKINXM. The update fixes the issue that affected notification settings while using Second Space. It also renames the GPS Toggle as Location and the update optimises Clock app. Furthermore, the update also brings a fix for the issue with images being overlapping while scrolling screenshots.

Previously, the company revealed that the Redmi K20 series will be available on Amazon. The company has taken to Twitter to announce the Amazon India availability. Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro are listed in Carbon Black colour only on Amazon. Both phones are available in Carbon Black, Flame Red, Glacier Blue, and Pearl White options Flipkart and Mi.com. Both the smartphones were till now available for sale only via Flipkart and Mi.com since launch.