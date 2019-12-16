  • 23:20 Dec 18, 2019

Redmi K20 series now available for sale on Amazon

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : December 16, 2019 2:51 pm

Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro are listed in Carbon Black colour only on Amazon.
Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro smartphones are now available for sale on Amazon India as well. Both the smartphones were till now available for sale only via Flipkart and Mi.com since launch. But now Amazon India will also sell the Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro.

The company has taken to Twitter to announce the Amazon India availability. Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro are listed in Carbon Black colour only on Amazon. Both phones are available in Carbon Black, Flame Red, Glacier Blue, and Pearl White options Flipkart and Mi.com.

Redmi K20 Pro is priced at Rs 27,999 for 6GB RAM + 128GB variant and  Rs 30,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB variant. The Redmi K20 is priced at Rs 21,999 for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage while the 6GB RAM + 128GB comes with a price tag of Rs 23,999.  

However, Amazon has listed the phones with different prices. Redmi K20 6GB RAM + 64GB variant is listed for Rs 20,480. Redmi K20 Pro is only listed in the 6GB RAM + 128GB variant and it is priced at Rs 26,200.




 

Redmi K20 Pro and K20 sports a 6.39-inch Full HD+ AMOLED Horizon Display with a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels, 19.5:9 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The Redmi K20 Pro is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor along with Adreno 640 GPU. The Redmi K20 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 processor along with Adreno 616 GPU.

 

Redmi K20 Pro Review: Will not disappoint you!

Redmi K20 Pro Camera Review: Low Light performance still needs optimisation

Redmi K20 Pro: 12 Things you should know before buying!

 

Both the phones are loaded with a 4000mAh battery and the company has bundled an 18W fast charger as well. The Redmi K20 Pro also supports 27W fast charging support. Redmi K20 Pro features a triple-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens with Sony IMX 586 sensor, f/1.75 aperture, laser autofocus, PDAF along with 13-megapixel wide-angle lens 124.8-degree field of view and an 8-megapixel telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom. Redmi K20 features a triple-camera setup with 48-megapixel Sony IMX582 sensor, a 13-megapixel wide-angle lens and an 8-megapixel telephoto lens. For the front, both the smartphones are equipped with a 20-megapixel selfie shooter. 

 

 

 

