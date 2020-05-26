Redmi Earbuds S True wireless earbuds launched in India for Rs 1,799

Dubbed as Redmi Earbuds S, the true wireless earbuds come with a price tag of Rs 1,799.

Xiaomi’s sub-brand Redmi has today announced the launch of its latest earbuds in India. Dubbed as Redmi Earbuds S, the true wireless earbuds come with a price tag of Rs 1,799.

The earbuds will be available for sale from May 27 and interested customers can buy the latest TWS from Amazon, Mi.com, Hi Home stores and major retail stores across the country. The Redmi Buds S is a rebranded version of the Redmi AirDots S, which was launched in China in April.

The earphones come with 7.2mm drivers for better audio output and they are rated IPX4, making them water-resistant. The earphones come with low-latency mode, which allows smoother transmission of sound from the phone to the earbuds with reduced delay. It comes with support for voice assistants like Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and Apple Siri. It also comes with a DSP noise-cancelling feature for calls, which provides clearer sound output and input.

The Redmi Earbuds S comes with Bluetooth 5.0 to connect to devices with Realtek RTL8763BFR chip. It connects to the phone immediately when you remove it from the case. They offer seamless switching between mono and binaural mode.

The 40mAh battery on the headset offers 4 hours of battery life on a single charge, 300mAh battery on the charging case offers 12 hours of backup. There is also a new low-latency game mode for gamers that can be activated by triple-pressing the button on the earbud. The dimension of headphones is 26.65 x 16.4 x 21.6mm while the dimension of the case is 62 x 40 x 27.2mm. Each headset weighs about 4.1 grams and the case weighs 35.4 grams.