Redmi Buds 3 announced with a semi-in-ear design

Xiaomi’s sub-brand has launched its first-ever TWS earbuds with a semi-in-ear design called Redmi Buds 3. These TWS earbuds sport Qualcomm’s high-energy chip and come with an Airpods-inspired design.

The Redmi Buds 3 will be available through a crowdfunding campaign in China starting 8th September. Although the true wireless earphones are priced at ¥199 (approx Rs 2256), they will be available for ¥159 (approx Rs 1,802) during the period of the crowdfunding campaign.

Redmi Buds 3 Specifications

The Redmi Buds 3 have a semi-in-ear design which the company claims will allow buyers to wear comfortably. Each of the earbuds weighs a mere 4.5 grams. In addition, they come equipped with Qualcomm QCC3040 high-energy chip and support Qualcomm aptX Adaptive audio decoding technology.

The earbuds support noise reduction via dual mics and Qualcomm’s cVc technology. Further, the buds have support for instant pairing, meaning it will connect to your phone once you open the case’s lid. The buds have a built-in 12mm large-size composite diaphragm moving coil. One can adjust the sound via the Xiaomi Audio Lab.

The TWS earbuds also have support for low latency mode for gamers. For battery life, these Redmi buds can last for up to 5 hours on a single charge. With the charging box, the usage time can be extended up to 20 hours. Also, a 10-minute charge can deliver up to a claimed 1.5 hours of playback.

The buds are even IP54 rated and support wearing detection and other functions such as touch control.

In July, the company launched the Redmi Buds 3 Pro that came with Active Noise Cancellation up to 35dB. In addition, the earbuds come with 69ms Super Low Latency Gaming Mode. The audio relies on 9mm drivers, and the TWS earbuds have 3 microphones for optimal ANC performance and calling experience.