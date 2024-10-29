Redmi Note 14 Series India Launch Timeline Leaked

Redmi debuted the Note 14 series in China about a month ago in September and its India launch doesn’t seem far. The latest leak has seemingly tipped the Redmi Note 14 series India launch timeline and here’s what all you should know about it.

According to tipster Abhishek Yadav on X, the Redmi Note 14 series India launch will take place in the last week of December or in the first week of January, 2025, while sales of the devices will start sometime between or from 10th and 15th January in India. Moreover, Yadav said that the devices will have slightly different specifications compared to their Chinese counterparts.

Redmi Note 14 Pro+ Specifications

Speaking of the specs of the top-end device in the lineup, the Redmi Note 14 Pro+ sports a 6.67-inch 1.5K Resolution AMOLED Display with a Refresh Rate of 120Hz, Dolby Vision, 12-bit colours, 3000 nits peak brightness, 240Hz touch sampling rate, 1920Hz PWM dimming, and HDR10+ support. It is protected with Gorilla Glass Victus 2.

The device is equipped with Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC under the hood, paired with 12GB LPDDR4X and 16GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB UFS 2.2 and 512GB UFS 3.1 storage.

The Redmi Note 14 Pro+ features a triple camera setup with a 50MP f/1.5 Light Fusion 800 primary sensor, an 8MP f/2.2 IMX355 ultra-wide angle sensor, and a 2MP f/2.4 macro camera. The smartphone also has a 20MP selfie camera. The Note 14 Pro+ packs a 6,200mAh battery and comes with 90W Fast charging support.

Additional features include X-Axis Linear Haptics Motor, IR Blaster, and dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, 5G, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, NFC and a USB-C port for charging. The device runs on Hyper OS based on Android 14. There’s an in-display optical fingerprint sensor for security while the handset is up to IP69 rated as well.