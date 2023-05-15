Redmi A2 series India launch confirmed; Motorola Edge 40 also debuting on May 23

Redmi launched its A2 series back in March and it now seems to be gearing up for the India launch of the same, as the device has now been confirmed to arrive in the country as soon as this week. Apart from that, Motorola Edge 40 has also been confirmed to launch in India later this month.

Redmi A2 series India launch

Redmi India posted a tweet stating that the Redmi A2 series will debut in India on May 19 at 11AM IST. A dedicated microsite on the company’s India website has also gone live, teasing the specifications of the handsets. The Indian variants of the Redmi A2 series are teased to pack a 5,000mAh battery and an octa-core processor.

If they are the same devices that got unveiled back in March, then the Redmi A2+ will sport a 6.52-inch HD+ display with a waterdrop-style notch. Further, the display has 20:9 aspect ratio display and a scratch resistant glass. The phone will be powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G36 SoC, which will be coupled with up to 3GB LPDDR4X RAM and 32GB eMMC 5.1 storage. It should support expansion using a microSD card (up to 1TB).

For optics, the Redmi A2+ should get an AI-backed dual rear camera unit. It will include of an 8-megapixel primary sensor with LED Flash, f/2.0 aperture and a QVGA sensor. For selfies and video chats, the phone will have a 5-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front with f/2.2 aperture. A 5000mAh battery will power the device with 10W standard charging.

Motorola Edge 40 India launch

Motorola announced that its Edge 40 smartphone will launch in India on May 23. The device will be made available for purchase in three colours, including Black, Green and Blue. The device already debuted in Europe earlier this month with the same colour options.

According to the specifications teased by the brand, the Motorola Edge 40 will be no different than the European variant. Thanks to that, we already know what the device will sport under the hood.

The Motorola device gets a 6.55-inch curved OLED display with an FHD+ resolution and a center-aligned punch-hole cutout. The panel supports 8-bit colours, a 144Hz refresh rate, 360Hz touch sampling rate and 1,200 nits peak brightness. It draws power from the Dimensity 8020 chipset paired with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

The device is equipped with dual stereo speakers tuned by Dolby Atmos. It is also IP68-certified water and dust resistant. The Motorola Edge 40 features dual rear cameras, including a main 1/1.55-inch main OIS-enabled 50MP sensor paired with a 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens. There is a 32MP selfie snapper on the front.

The smartphone is backed by a 4,400mAh battery with support for 68W wired and 15W wireless charging. Software-wise, the smartphone runs on Android 13 OS with MyUX 4.0 out of the box. For connectivity, there’s Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, 5G, GPS, NFC, and a USB-C port for charging.