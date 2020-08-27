Advertisement

Redmi 9i to reportedly launch in India soon

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : August 27, 2020 2:57 pm

The smartphone will be available in three colour options including Nature Green, Sea Blue and Midnight Black colour options.

Xiaomi today announced the launch of its new budget smartphone, the Redmi 9. Now, it is reported that the company is gearing up to launch yet another smartphone in the Redmi 9 series. 

 

As per a report by Pricebaba, Redmi is planning to launch yet another budget-centric smartphone, the Redmi 9i, in India pretty soon. The report highlights that the smartphone will be available in three colour options including Nature Green, Sea Blue and Midnight Black colour options. 

 

The report further highlights that the smartphone will be available in two memory options. The base model will come with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The second model will come with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Interestingly, Xiaomi introduced Redmi 9 as the rebranded version of the Redmi 9C, which was launched in Malaysia along with Redmi 9A. So, it is said that the Redmi 9A will be rebranded as Redmi 9i in India. 

 

Redmi 9A specifications and features

 

Redmi 9A comes loaded with a 6.53-inch HD+ IPS display with a screen resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels and 20:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by a 2GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G25 processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU. The phone has 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage, which can be expanded up to 512GB via microSD card slot.

 

Redmi 9A is backed by a 5,000mAh battery and it also has IR blaster, USB-C port and fast charging support. It lacks a fingerprint reader. In terms of photography, the Redmi 9A features a single 13-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel selfie shooter.

 

The phone runs on Android 10, which is based on MIUI 11 which will be upgradable to MIUI 12. Connectivity features include Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS and USB Type-C.

 

 

Redmi 9A, Redmi 9C announced with 6.53-inch display, 5,000mAh battery

Redmi 9 Prime to Go on Sale Today: Price and Specifications

Redmi 9 launched in India with 6.53-inch display, Helio G35, dual rear cameras, 5000mAh battery

