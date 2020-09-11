Redmi 9i price leaked ahead of launch on September 15

Redmi 9i is expected to come in Midnight Black, Sea Blue, and Nature Green colour options.

Xiaomi’s sub-brand Redmi is all set to launch the Redmi 9i in India on September 15. Now, just ahead of the official launch, the Redmi 9i price in India along with the colour options has been leaked.



Tipster Ishan Agarwal in association with 91Mobiles has revealed the pricing of the Redmi 9i. As per the report, Redmi 9i will come in two variants – 4GB RAM + 646GB storage and 4GB RAM + 128GB storage. The Redmi 9i 4GB RAM + 64GB will be priced at Rs 7,999.





The price of the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration has not been leaked. The phone is expected to come in Midnight Black, Sea Blue, and Nature Green colour options.





As per the teaser images on Mi India events page, Redmi 9i will come with 4GB RAM and will sport a waterdrop notch at the top. It will be available on Flipkart and mi.com after its launch in India. It will have volume rocker and power button on the right side, while the SIM tray seems to be on the right. On the top, there is 3.5mm audio jack while the speaker grill and USB Type-C port appear to be at the bottom.



Redmi 9i is expected to come with a 6.53-inch HD+ IPS display with a screen resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels and 20:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone will be powered by a 2GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G25 processor. It will have expandable storage up to 512GB via microSD card slot.





Redmi 9i will be backed by a 5,000mAh battery and there will also be IR blaster, USB-C port and fast charging support.The phone is said to feature a single 13-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel selfie shooter. It will run on Android 10, which is based on MIUI 11 which will be upgradable to MIUI 12.









