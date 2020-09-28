Redmi 9A new 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant announced

The Redmi 9A features a single 12-megapixel rear sensor with f/2.2 aperture and a 5-megapixel selfie shooter placed inside the waterdrop-style notch.

Xiaomi launched the Redmi 9A earlier this year in China in three storage variants – 4GB + 64GB, 2GB + 32GB, and 4GB + 128GB. Now the compnay has launched a new 6GB + 128GB storage variant in China.



The new variant is priced at 999 Yuan (approx Rs. 10,900) and it comes in Clear Sky Blue, Lake Green, and Sand Black colour options.



In India, Redmi 9A comes in two variants - 2GB RAM + 32GB storage and 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variants priced at Rs 6,799 and Rs 7,499 respectively. The smartphone comes in Midnight Black, Nature Green, and Sea Blue colour options in India. As of now, there is no information whether this new variant of 6GB RAM will make its entry in India or not.



The Redmi 9A comes loaded with a 6.53-inch HD+ IPS display with a waterdrop notch. The smartphone is powered by a 2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio G25 processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU. There is a big battery of 5,020mAh capacity. The phone supports 10W charging. The device lacks a fingerprint scanner.



