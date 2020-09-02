Redmi 9A with MediaTek Helio G25 processor, Redmi Earphones launched in India for Rs 6,799

Redmi 9A is available in Midnight Black, Sea Blue and Nature Green colour options.

Xiaomi’s sub-brand Redmi has today announced the launch of its latest smartphone, the Redmi 9A, in India. The smartphone comes with the latest gaming-centric chipset from MediaTek. The brand has also introduced new budget-centric earphones known as Redmi Earphones.

Redmi 9A pricing details

The Redmi 9A is priced at Rs 6799 and it is available in Midnight Black, Sea Blue and Nature Green colour options. The smartphone will be available for purchase from Amazon, Mi.com, Mi Home and Mi Studio starting from September 4th and it will be available from other retail stores soon. The Redmi Earphones comes with a price tag of Rs 399 and it will be available for purchase from September.

Redmi 9A Specifications

Redmi 9A comes loaded with a 6.53-inch HD+ IPS display with a screen resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels and 20:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by a 2GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G25 processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU. The phone has 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage, which can be expanded up to 512GB via microSD card slot.

Redmi 9A is backed by a 5,000mAh battery and it also has IR blaster, USB-C port and fast charging support. It lacks a fingerprint reader. In terms of photography, the Redmi 9A features a single 13-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel selfie shooter.

The phone runs on Android 10, which is based on MIUI 11 which will be upgradable to MIUI 12. Connectivity features include Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS and USB Type-C.

Moving on, the Redmi Earphones come with high-definition dynamic bass for enhanced audio experience. The earphones are Hi-Res Audio certified by the Japanese Audio Association. It features sleek design and it comes with aluminium alloy design and it is ultra-lightweight with 130 grams. It is available in three colour options including Red, Black and Blue.