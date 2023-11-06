Redmi 13C: Everything we know so far

Redmi is all set to unveil a new budget smartphone on a global scale, called as the Redmi 13C. The upcoming entry-level offering from the Chinese brand has now been leaked in full, spilling all the beans over its design as well as its in-depth specifications. Here’s a brief look at the device.

Redmi 13C: Price in Europe (Rumoured)

Thanks a report from Appuals, citing sources familiar with the matter, Xiaomi will introduce the Redmi 13C in two storage options in Europe. One with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of ROM, priced at EUR 130 (approx Rs 11,600), and the other with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of ROM, priced at EUR 150 (approx Rs 13,400).

Redmi 13C: Design (Rumoured)

According to the leaked renders, the Redmi 13C is adopting a minor design element from the Xiaomi flagships, and that is the design of the camera island which has been separated into segments. It can be seen having triple Sensors along with the LED flash and the 50MP branding.

It will have two finishes, where one would be black with the other one having a green-ish blue design. There’ll be a water-drop notch design on the front with a thick bottom bezel.

Redmi 13C: Specifications (Rumoured)

The leak suggests that Redmi 13C is going to sport a 6.74-inch IPS LCD with an HD+ resolution, Gorilla Glass protection, up to 90Hz refresh rate, and DC dimming support. Under the hood, the phone packs a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of eMMC 5.1 internal storage which could be expandable up to 1TB.

There is a 5000mAh battery with 18W Fast charging support. On the rear, the phone will sport a triple camera setup, comprising a 50MP primary lens with an f/1.8 aperture, a 2MP depth lens with an f/2.4 aperture, and a 2MP macro lens with an f/2.4 aperture. For selfies, an 8MP front-facing camera will be included.

Additionally, connectivity options will include support for Bluetooth 5.1, a Dual SIM, and a 3.5mm Headphone jack. It will also have a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security.