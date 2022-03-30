Redmi 10A goes official with Helio G25 SoC, 5000mAh battery

Redmi has launched the Redmi 10A in the Redmi 10 series in China. The phone comes with 6.53-inch display, Helio G25 SoC, 13MP rear cameras, 5000mAh battery and more.

Let us take a look at Redmi 10A price, specifications, features and more details.

Pricing Details

The 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option is priced at 649 Yuan which is approx. Rs 7,740. The other variant with 4GB RAM with 128GB internal storage is priced at 799 Yuan which is approx. Rs 9,500. The 6GB and 128GB variant is priced at 899 Yuan which is approx. Rs 10,720. It comes in Moonlight Silver, Smoke Blue, and Shadow Black colour options.

Redmi 10A Specifications



Redmi 10A comes with a 6.53-inch water-drop notch HD+ display with 1600 x 720 pixels resolution. Further, the display comes with 400 nits of maximum brightness and an aspect ratio of 20:9.

It is powered by a MediaTek Helio G25 processor. The processor will be coupled with 4GB/6GB of RAM and 64GB/128GB of internal storage. There is also be a microSD card slot for more storage in the phone up to 512GB.

Moreover, the phone packs a rear camera system with 13-megapixel sensor. Further, on the front, the phone has a 5-megapixel selfie shooter housed in the punch-hole cutout in the display.

In addition, the device comes with a 5000mAh battery with support for 10W charging. Besides, it runs on MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11 OS.

It has a micro-USB port for charging and data transfers. The handset also comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

In terms of connectivity, it offers Dual-SIM, 4G, WiFi (2.4GHz only), Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, AGPS, and Beidou. Lastly, the device measures 164.9 × 77 × 9.0mm and weighs 194 grams.