Redmi 9 launched in India with 6.53-inch display, Helio G35, dual rear cameras, 5000mAh battery

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : August 27, 2020 12:36 pm

Redmi 9 comes with a 6.53-inch HD+ display with 720x1600 pixels resolution.

Redmi 9 smartphone has been today launched in India. The phone is priced at Rs 8,999 for the 4GB and 64GB storage and Rs 9,999 for the 4GB RAM and 128GB of onboard storage options. The memory can be further expanded up to 512GB with a dedicated microSD card slot.

The phone will be available for sale on mi.co and Amazon India starting August 31. Redmi 9 comes in Sporty Orange, Sky Blue and Carbon Black colours.

 

Redmi 9

Redmi 9 comes with a 6.53-inch HD+ display with 720x1600 pixels resolution with 400 nits brightness, 70% NTSC colour gamut. The phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, paired with 4GB RAM. There are 64GB and 128GB of onboard storage options with external storage of up to 512GB via a microSD card card slot.

For the camera, the Redmi 9 is equipped with a dual rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.2 lens and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.4 lens. The front camera features a 5-megapixel selfie camera sensor with f/2.2 lens at the front.

Redmi 9 runs Android 10 with MIUI 12 on top. With this, the phone will be the first device in India to come with MIUI 12 out of the box. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging support. The phone has a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Connectivity options include Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, Micro-USB and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone will measure 164.9x77.07x9mm and weigh 196 grams.

