Redmi 10 Prime+ 5G to launch in India soon, BIS certification reveals

Redmi India is gearing up to launch a new smartphone in India. Dubbed as Redmi 10 Prime+ 5G, the handset has been spotted at BIS.

Redmi 10 Prime+ BIS Listing

The upcoming Redmi 10 Prime+ 5G has been certified by BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) with model number 22041219I. The listing suggests that the phone will soon be launched in India.

Sadly, the listing does not reveal any key information on the upcoming device. It just hints at an imminent launch in the country. We expect it to become available in the coming weeks. The listing was first spotted by MySmartPrice.

Separately, a tipster Kacper Skrzypek (@kacskrz) suggests that the smartphone will be a rebranded Redmi Note 11E. As per him, China’s Redmi Note 11E will be released in other markets with names like Redmi 10 5G, Redmi 10 Prime+ 5G, and POCO M4 5G. The Redmi 10 Prime+ 5G will be exclusively available in India.

Redmi Note 11E 5G Specifications

The Redmi Note 11E 5G features a 6.58-inch full-HD+ display with 1080×2408 pixels resolution. Further, there is a 90Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, a peak brightness of 600 nits and a hole-punch at the front.

The phone packs a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC under the hood. It is coupled with up to 4GB / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage. Besides, the storage can be expanded through a microSD card (up to 1TB).

In addition, the device comes with a dual rear camera setup. This includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture and a 2-megapixel portrait shooter with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, there is a 5-megapixel selfie camera.

The device runs on Android 11 with the MIUI 13 skin on top. Finally, it is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.

The connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE,Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Further, there is also a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Lastly, the phone measures 163.99×76.09×8.9mm and weighs 200 grams.