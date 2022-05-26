HomeNewsRedmi 10 Prime+ 5G could launch in India soon

Redmi 10 Prime+ 5G could launch in India soon

Redmi 10 Prime+ will soon launch. It will be a rebadged Redmi Note 11E, which launched earlier this year in China.

By Meenu Rana
Redmi Note 11E 5G

Highlights

  • Redmi 10 Prime+ 5G might be launched in India
  • It might be a rebrand of Redmi Note 11E
  • It might pack a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC

Xiaomi is currently reportedly working on a new device under the Redmi 10 series. The upcoming Redmi handset might launch as the Redmi 10 Prime+ 5G in the Indian market. The firmware of the Redmi 10 Prime+ 5G has now been spotted online, which hints at an imminent launch.

Earlirt, the same device was spotted on the Indian BIS certification website with a 22041219I model number. This indicates that the Redmi 10 Prime+ 5G India launch is imminent. Furthermore, a latest report has also suggested that the upcoming Redmi handset will be a rebadged Redmi Note 11E, which launched earlier this year in China.

Redmi 10 Prime+ 5G has now been spotted by Xiaomi Firmware Updater indicating that the device might soon debut in India. Tipster Kacper Skrzypek has also claimed that the smartphone will be a rebranded Redmi Note 11E that debuted earlier this year in China.

Redmi Note 11E 5G Specifications

The Redmi Note 11E 5G features a 6.58-inch full-HD+ display with 1080×2408 pixels resolution. Further, there is a 90Hz refresh rate and a hole-punch at the front.

The phone packs a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC under the hood. It is coupled with up to 4GB / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage. The device runs on Android 11 with the MIUI 13 skin on top.

In addition, the device comes with a dual rear camera setup. This includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture and a 2-megapixel portrait shooter with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, there is a 5-megapixel selfie camera. Finally, it is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.

The connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE,Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. 

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Previous articleSamsung to exit low cost feature phone business in India: Report
RELATED STORIES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

Load more

Crypto News

Load more

© 2022 All Rights Reserved. The Mobile Indian.