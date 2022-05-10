Redmi 10 Prime 2022 launched in India, price starts at Rs 12,999

Redmi has silently launched the Redmi 10 Prime 2022 in the Redmi series in India. The phone comes with 6.5-inch FHD+ 90Hz display, Helio G88 SoC, 50MP quad rear cameras, 6000mAh battery and more.

Let us take a look at Redmi 10 2022 Prime price, specifications, features and more details.

Redmi 10 Prime 2022 Price

The phone is priced at Rs 12,999 for the 4GB RAM with 64GB storage version. The 4GB RAM with 128GB storage version will cost you Rs 14,999. It comes in Astral White, Bifrost Blue, and Phantom Black colours.

The Redmi 10 Prime 2022 is available for purchase from Amazon India and Xiaomi India’s website.

Specifications

Redmi 10 Prime 2022 comes with a 6.5-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD display with 2400 x 1080 pixels resolution. In addition, the display further comes with 90Hz adaptive refresh rate, up to 400 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection.

It is powered by a MediaTek Helio G88 processor and Mali G52 GPU with HyperEngine 2.0. The processor will be coupled with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. There is also be a microSD card slot for more storage in the phone.

The phone packs a quad rear camera system with an LED flash. There is a 50-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture, LED flash. Then there is an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture and two 2-megapixel sensors – a depth and a macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture. Further, on the front, the phone has an 8-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.0 aperture housed in the punch-hole cutout in the display.

In addition, the device comes with a 6000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging which is claimed to offer 31 days of standby time. Besides, there is also 9W reverse wired charging. It runs on MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11 OS.

Connectivity features include dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, USB Type-C and a 3.5mm audio jack. There is a side fingerprint sensor as well.

Other features include Dual Stereo Speakers, 3.5mm Jack, IR Blaster, Hybrid Micro SD Slot and Splash, Water and Dust Resistant- IP53. The phone measures 161.95×75.57×9.56mm and weighs about 192 grams.