Recent Smart TV launches from Infinix, Westinghouse, & Thomson in India

A load of new smart TVs have debuted in India, from the likes of Westinghouse, Thomson and Infinix. Thomson’s latest launch is the World Cup Special Edition 43 inch Alpha Series Smart TV that sports blue bezels. Meanwhile, Westinghouse debuted a 65-inch TV with MEMC support, Google TV and more. Read on to know more about the new Smart TV launches in India.

Westinghouse 65-inch Google TV: Price, Specs

The new Westinghouse 65-inch screen Google TV is priced at Rs 43,999. The sale period has already on 7th October, 2023 and the TV has already gone on sale. SBI bank card owners can avail a discount of Rs 1,500 on the purchase of this TV.

The new TV offers a 4K Ultra HD Resolution LED screen with a 3840 x 2160 Pixel display and a 60Hz refresh rate. The display is enhanced with 4K HDR, Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HLG, MEMC, Vivid Display, and Super Contrast technologies.

It boasts versatile connectivity options, including Dual Band Wi-Fi, 3 HDMI ports for gaming consoles and more, 2 USB ports for external devices, ALLM, eARC, Bluetooth 5.0, Optical, and Ethernet.

With a 48W sound output, it features Dolby Atmos and DTS-HD for enhanced audio quality. This Smart TV runs on Google TV OS with 2GB RAM and 16GB ROM, supporting popular apps like Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, and Zee5, all controllable through Google Assistant.

Thomson World Cup Special Edition 43-inch TV: Price, Specs

Thomson recently announced the launch of World Cup Special Edition 43Alpha005BL Smart TV at Rs 14,999 in India. It is available for purchase via Flipkart.

The new World Cup Edition TV from Thomson comes packed with a quad-core Processor are runs on Linux OS. It packs support for popular streaming apps such as Youtube, Prime Video, Sony Liv, Zee5 and more.

The new TV has a bezel-less with a full-HD+ resolution of 1080 x 1920 pixels. It has 400 nits brightness and 60Hz refresh rate. For audio, you get bottom firing twin 40W Speakers, 512MB RAM, 4GB ROM, and a single band 2.4Ghz Wi-Fi along with Bluetooth, Miracast, 3 x HDMI ports and 2 X USB ports.

Infinix W1 QLED TV: Price, Specs

The new Infinix W1 QLED TV is priced at Rs 37,990 and Rs 47,990 for the 55-inch and 65-inch models, respectively. They are available on Flipkart for purchase with an extra 10% off for ICICI and Axis bank customers.

As for its specs, the Infinix W1 QLED TV sports 4K resolution on both the variants and a palette of 1.07 billion colours. It gets up to 320 nits of brightness and HDR10 support. Then there’s 20W Box Speakers enhanced with Dolby Audio.

Powered by a Realtek Quad Core Processor, these TVs are backed by 1.5GB RAM and 8GB ROM. They come with a Magic Remote featuring AI Voice. The TV further supports Dual-Band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0. The TVs offer versatile connectivity options, including three HDMI ports (including 1 ARC), two USB ports, optical LAN, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

The QLED TV is powered by LG’s webOS hub, seamlessly integrating Apple and Android connectivity.