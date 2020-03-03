Realme XT starts receiving new update with Wi-Fi Calling support in India

The official changelog reveals that the Realme XT update adds VoWiFi feature for the Realme XT users who use Airtel and Jio services in India.

Realme has released a new Over The Air (OTA) update for February that adds voice calling over Wi-Fi (VoWiFi) for Realme XT users, along with other changes.



The update comes with version number RMX1921EX_11_C.02 and it is about 3.5GB in size. The official changelog reveals that the update adds VoWiFi feature for the Realme XT users who use Airtel and Jio services in India. VoWiFi (or Wi-Fi calling) essentially allows users to make calls using the Internet.



The update fixes the issue that the task lock up limitation prompt that was reported in the recent interface. It also fixes the issue that the countdown pop-up window was still dark while switching off the dark mode during the power off countdown. It also adds February Android security patch to the device.



The update is currently rolling out to a limited number of users, but the company will roll out the update gradually to all the Realme XT units. In order to check for the latest update, users can go to Settings > Software Update.

To recall, Realme XT got the Realme UI update, which is based on Android 10, in January this year. The phone comes in three variants - 4GB + 64GB, 6GB + 64GB, and 8GB + 128GB priced at Rs 15,999, 16,999 and Rs 18,999 respectively. It comes in two colour options - Pearl Blue and Pearl White.

