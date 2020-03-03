  • 16:38 Mar 03, 2020

Advertisement

Realme XT starts receiving new update with Wi-Fi Calling support in India

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : March 03, 2020 3:43 pm

Latest News

The official changelog reveals that the Realme XT update adds VoWiFi feature for the Realme XT users who use Airtel and Jio services in India.
Advertisement

Realme has released a new Over The Air (OTA) update for February that adds voice calling over Wi-Fi (VoWiFi) for Realme XT users, along with other changes.

The update comes with version number RMX1921EX_11_C.02 and it is about 3.5GB in size. The official changelog reveals that the update adds VoWiFi feature for the Realme XT users who use Airtel and Jio services in India. VoWiFi (or Wi-Fi calling) essentially allows users to make calls using the Internet.

The update fixes the issue that the task lock up limitation prompt that was reported in the recent interface. It also fixes the issue that the countdown pop-up window was still dark while switching off the dark mode during the power off countdown. It also adds February Android security patch to the device.

The update is currently rolling out to a limited number of users, but the company will roll out the update gradually to all the Realme XT units. In order to check for the latest update, users can go to Settings > Software Update.

To recall, Realme XT got the Realme UI update, which is based on Android 10, in January this year. The phone comes in three variants - 4GB + 64GB, 6GB + 64GB, and 8GB + 128GB priced at Rs 15,999, 16,999 and Rs 18,999 respectively.  It comes in two colour options - Pearl Blue and Pearl White.

 

Advertisement

Realme XT starts receiving Android 10 update With Realme UI in India

Realme XT Android 10 Update: Best Features you should know

Realme 5 Pro, Realme 5, Realme XT, Realme X, Realme C2 to be now also available on Amazon

Realme XT, Realme 3 Pro get a new update in India

Latest News from Realme

You might like this

Tags: Realme Realme XT

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Next Articles

Xiaomi cancels Redmi Note series on-ground event due to Coronavirus

Samsung Galaxy A21 leaked render shows Infinity-O display, quad rear cameras

Realme announces Realme UI early access programme for Realme X2 and Realme X2 Pro

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Controversies with Google Maps

Top 5 Controversies with Google Maps

Top 5 IoT Trends

Top 5 IoT Trends

Top 5 budget MicroSD cards

Top 5 budget MicroSD cards

Top 5 AirPods Alternatives

Top 5 AirPods Alternatives

Top 5 smartphones based on Mediatek Chipset

Top 5 smartphones based on Mediatek Chipset

Reviews

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Advertisement

Latest Videos

Oppo Enco Free Unboxing and Review: Is it worthy?

Oppo Enco Free Unboxing and Review: Is it worthy?
Oppo Reno 3 Pro Unboxing and 1st look

Oppo Reno 3 Pro Unboxing and 1st look
iQOO will enter offline market soon in India: Gagan Arora, iQOO

iQOO will enter offline market soon in India: Gagan Arora, iQOO
Samsung Galaxy M31 First Impressions and Unboxing

Samsung Galaxy M31 First Impressions and Unboxing
iQOO 3 5G Unboxing and 1st Impression

iQOO 3 5G Unboxing and 1st Impression
Motorola Razr Unboxing and 1st Impression

Motorola Razr Unboxing and 1st Impression

Latest Picture Story

Oppo Reno 3 Pro - Things you should know!

Oppo Reno 3 Pro camera Shots

Samsung Galaxy M31 Camera Test: Is worth the hype?

Samsung Galaxy M31: Things you should know!

iQOO : Top 10 Features

iQOO Camera Test: Is it good or Bad?

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies