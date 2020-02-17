Realme XT, Realme 3 Pro get a new update in India

The latest update brings the latest security patch along with new features, bug fixes and more.

Realme has started rolling out a new update to its two smartphones, the Realme XT and Realme 3 Pro. The latest update brings the latest security patch along with new features, bug fixes and more.

The update comes with version number RMX1921EX_11_C.01 for Realme XT, while for Realme 3 Pro, the update carries version number RMX1851EX_11.C.02. The update is about 3.5GB in size for the Realme XT. The update adds January 2020 security patch to both the smartphones, report RMUpdate.

The update also brings some bug fixes along with other improvements. The update is currently rolling out to a limited number of users, but the company will roll out the update gradually to all the Realme XT and Realme 3 Pro units. In order to check for the latest update, users can go to Settings > Software Update.

To recall, Realme XT got the Realme UI update, which is based on Android 10, in January this year. The brand also rolled out the Realme UI update to its older Realme 3 Pro smartphone as well.

Realme XT comes in three storage variants - 4GB + 64GB, 6GB + 64GB, and 8GB + 128GB priced at Rs 15,999, 16,999 and Rs 18,999 respectively. It comes in two colour options - Pearl Blue and Pearl White. Coming to Realme 3 Pro, it is priced at Rs 13,999 for 4GB RAM + 64GB storage and Rs 16,999 for 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option. It comes in Carbon Grey, Nitro Blue, and Lightning Purple colour variants.

The Realme 3 Pro sports a 6.3-inch Full HD+ display with a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels, 90.8-percent screen-to-body ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC, paired with 4GB/ 6GB of RAM and Adreno 616 GPU.