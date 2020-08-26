Realme X7 Pro Player Edition could be world’s first Snapdragon 860 SoC loaded smartphone

Realme could be working on a special edition for the Realme X7 Pro smartphone that might be known as Realme X7 Pro Player Edition.

Advertisement

Realme is all set to soon launch its next-generation of smartphones, the Realme X7 and Realme X7 Pro in China. Now, ahead of launch, key details of the upcoming Realme X7 Pro have been revealed online.

As per a leaked poster, Realme could be working on a special edition for the Realme X7 Pro smartphone that might be known as Realme X7 Pro Player Edition. Interestingly, the upcoming smartphone could be the world’s first smartphone to be powered by a new Qualcomm flagship processor. The chipset in question is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 processor, which is yet to see the light of the day.

Furthermore, another poster reveals that the smartphone will come with a 4500mAh battery and there are high chances that it might come with a 65W fast charging solution. Meanwhile, the standard Realme X7 Pro has appeared on Geekbench, revealing some key details. The smartphone has been listed with model number RMX2121.

Advertisement

The listing reveals that the smartphone will come with 8GB of RAM and it will be powered by an octa-core processor with base frequency at 2.0 GHz. The phone runs on Android 10 operating system. Furthermore, the listing reveals that the phone has received an impressive 3802 points in single-core test and 12096 points in the multi-core test.