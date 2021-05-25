Realme X7 Max price in India leaked ahead of launch on May 31

Realme X7 Max features a 6.43-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with 2400 x 1080 pixels resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio, 120Hz refresh rate, 360Hz touch sampling rate and 91.7% screen-to-body ratio.

Realme X7 Max will be launching in India on May 31. Now ahead of the launch, Realme X7 Max price in India has been leaked online.

The prices of Realme X7 Max 5G in India have leaked online, courtesy of MySmartPrice in collaboration with tipster Yogesh. As per the leak, the 8GB + 128GB model will be priced at Rs 27,999 while the 12GB + 256GB variant will be priced at Rs 30,999.

Realme X7 Max will be the first phone in India to come with the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC. It will be available on Flipkart after launch. The phone is said to be available in three colour options - Mercury Silver, Asteroid Black, and Milky Way.

For the specs, Realme X7 Max features a 6.43-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with 2400 x 1080 pixels resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio, 120Hz refresh rate, 360Hz touch sampling rate and 91.7% screen-to-body ratio.

On the back, the smartphone has a triple-camera setup with a 64MP Sony IMX682 primary sensor, an 8MP sensor with a 119° ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP sensor with a macro lens. For selfies and video calls, the device features a 16MP shooter.

It is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. The phone lacks a MicroSD card slot. The phone runs Android 11 with Realme UI 2.0. It packs a 4500mAh with 50W charging that offers 50% charge in 16 minutes.