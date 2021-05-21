Advertisement

Realme X7 Max storage and colour variants leaked ahead of launch in India

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : May 21, 2021 3:25 pm

Realme X7 Max will be available in three colour options - Mercury Silver, Asteroid Black, and Milky Way.

Realme recently teased the launch of MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G-powered phone in India soon which will be Realme X7 Max. Now ahead of the launch, the phone's storage and colour variants have leaked online.

 

As per a leak by @byhimanshu on Twiter, the Realme X7 Max will come in two storage variants - 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage and 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

 

For the colour options, the leak says that the phone will be available in three colour options - Mercury Silver, Asteroid Black, and Milky Way.

 

A dedicated microsite on the company's website has confirmed that the Realme X7 Max will be the first phone in India to come with the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC.

 

Realme X7 Max features a 6.43-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with 2400 x 1080 pixels resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio, 120Hz refresh rate, 360Hz touch sampling rate and 91.7% screen-to-body ratio.

 

Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC, the phone comes with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. The phone lacks a MicroSD card slot. The phone runs Android 11 with Realme UI 2.0. It packs a 4500mAh with 50W charging that offers 50% charge in 16 minutes.

 

On the back, the smartphone has a triple-camera setup with a 64MP Sony IMX682 primary sensor, an 8MP sensor with a 119° ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP sensor with a macro lens. For selfies and video calls, the device features a 16MP shooter.

 

