Realme X7 and X7 Pro price discounted by up to Rs 3000

Realme X7 and X7 Pro 5G smartphones are getting a limited-time price cut in India. The phone is available with a discount of up to Rs 3000 on Flipkart.

The e-commerece website is running a Carnival sale on its portal till 8th September. After a discount of Rs 2000, the Realme X7 5G is now available during the ongoing sale for Rs 19,999 instead of its usual Rs 21,999. It comes in two variants: 6GB RAM with 128GB storage and 8GB RAM with 128GB internal storage.

The X7 Pro, on the other hand, which was launched in September 2020 for Rs 29,999, is now on sale at a discounted price of Rs 26,999. This phone has received a price cut of Rs 3000.

The Realme phones are available for purchase in Nebula, Space Silver, Fantasy, and Mystic Black colours options.

Realme X7 specifications

The Realme X7 comes with a 6.5-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED (2400 x 1080 pixels) display. Further, the display comes with Corning Gorilla Glass protection and with up to 600 nits brightness. The phone comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor, An octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 800U processor powers it. It packs a 4,310mAh battery with 50W fast charging support

The phone is loaded with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of internal storage. In addition, it is loaded with a triple rear camera setup. This includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel 119° ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel 4cm macro sensor. For the front, the 16-megapixel selfie shooter.

Realme X7 Pro specifications

The Realme X7 Pro is loaded with a 6.55-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with 2400 x 1080 pixels screen resolution. In addition, it has Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, 2500nits brightness and a 120Hz refresh rate. An octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ processor powers the smartphone with Mali-G77 MC9 GPU.

The phone is loaded with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It has a quad-camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary lens, 8-megapixel wide-angle lens with 119-degree wide-angle lens, 2-megapixel retro portrait lens and 2-megapixel 4cm macro lens. For the front, the 32-megapixel selfie shooter.

The phone is loaded with a 4500mAh battery with 65W ultra-fast flash charging support that offers 100% charge in 35 minutes.