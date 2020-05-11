Advertisement

Realme X50m 5G to launch in India soon

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : May 11, 2020 11:29 am

Realme X50m features 6.57 inches that offers full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and 120Hz refresh rate.
Realme recently launched Realme X50m 5G smartphone in China. Now the smartphone is said to be launched soon in India as well.

Popular tipster Ishan Agarwal first spotted the Realme X50m on the Realme India website. The listing suggests that Realme X50m 5G will be launched soon in the country.

Realme will be launching Narzo 10 series in India today. It is likely that the company may hint the launch of the Realme X50m 5G at the end of today's launch event. in China, the Realme X50m comes in two variants - 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage and 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage priced at 1,999 Yuan and 2,299 Yuan respectively.

Realme X50m features 6.57 inches that offers full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by 2.4GHz octa-core processor with Adreno 620 GPU and it carries support for dual-mode 5G connectivity. It will have up to 8 GB of LPDDR4X RAM and internal storage of 128 GB (UFS 2.1).
 
The phone is equipped with a 48-megapixel main lens, an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens, a 4cm macro lens of 2-megapixel and a portrait lens of 2-megapixel in its quad-camera setup. At the front, it features a 16-megapixel wide-angle camera and 2-megapixel depth sensor dual camera setup.

The phone is backed by a 4,200mAh battery with 30W VOOC 4.0 flash charge. On the software front, Realme X50m runs Android 10 with Realme UI. It has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The phone lacks a 3.5mm audio jack and a microSD card slot.

The device measures 163.8 x 75.8 x 8.9mm and it weighs 192 grams. Connectivity features include dual-SIM, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC and USB-Type C.

