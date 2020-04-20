Realme X3 5G with 6.57-inch FHD+, Snapdragon 765G, 48MP quad rear cameras certified by TENAA

Realme X3 will run Android 10 with realme UI.

Advertisement

UPDATE: Realme X3 aka Realme X50 Youth Edition camera specs have been leaked on Weibo. The leak reveals that the Realme X50 Youth Edition will come wth a quad-camea setup with a combination of 48-megapixel of the primary lens, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor and two 2-megapixel sensors. The smartphone will come with a similar design language as seen in the Realme X50 smartphone.

A new Realme smartphone has been certified by TENAA in China which is said to be none other than Realme X3. This phone will be the successor of Realme X2 which was launched in September last year.



Realme is also said to be working on Realme X3 Superzoom smartphone with the model number RMX2086. This is likely to come with Snapdragon 855+ for the Indian market priced under Rs 30,000.



Realme X3/X50 Lite 5G comes with model number RMX2142 on the TENAA listing and it reveals the key specifications of the upcoming smartphone. As per the listing, the phone will come with 6.57 inches that offers full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and aspect ratio of 20:9. The dual hole-punched compartment on its front panel houses a pair selfie cameras.



The phone is powered by 2.4GHz octa-core processor with Adreno 620 GPU. It will have 6GB with 128GB storage variant, 8GB with 128GB storage variant and 12GB with 256GB storage variant. The phone is backed by a 4,200mAh battery with 30W VOOC 4.0 flash charge.



Realme X3 will run Android 10 with Realme UI. The phone will have a quad-camera setup with 48-megapixel primary rear camera, 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, 2-megapixel macro sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. There will be 16-megapixel + 2-megapixel dual selfie camera setup.



The TENAA listing reveals the phone in Gray with Blue and White colours. The device measures 163.8 x 75.8 x 8.9mm and it weighs 192 grams. It will have a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.











Advertisement