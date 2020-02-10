  • 12:15 Feb 10, 2020

Realme X50 Pro 5G with Snapdragon 865 chipset to be announced at MWC 2020

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : February 10, 2020 10:53 am

The brand has revealed that the smartphone will be none other than Realme X50 Pro 5G.
Realme has recently revealed that it will be launching a new smartphone at the upcoming Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2020 event. Now, the brand has revealed that the smartphone will be none other than Realme X50 Pro 5G. 

 

The company has revealed on its official Weibo page that it will unveil the Realme X50 Pro 5G smartphone during the upcoming event. The event is scheduled to take place on February 24. The teaser image also reveals some key design features of the Realme X50 Pro 5G. To start with, the smartphone will come loaded with a dual-punch hole design, which is similar to what we have seen in the Realme X50 5G. 

 

Recently, Realme China CMO Xu Qi Chase revealed that the upcoming smartphone will be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor and it will bear model number RMX2071. The phone is said to be backed by 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.0 storage. 

 

The phone might come with an AMOLED Full HD+ resolution with 2400 x 1080 pixels resolution along with 120Hz refresh rate, which will be similar to the Realme X50. To recall, the Realme X50 5G was launched in China in January this year

 

Realme X50 5G features a 6.57-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, 90.4 percent screen-to-body ratio and 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset coupled with upto 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.

 

The Realme X50 5G will boot Android 10 with ColorOS 7.0 and it is backed up by a 4,200mAh battery with 30W VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 fast charging that can charge the phone up to 70% in 30 minutes.

Tags: Realme

