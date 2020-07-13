Advertisement

Realme X50 Pro 5G to finally go on sale today after four months

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : July 13, 2020 11:15 am

The Realme X50 Pro will be available in Moss Green and Rust Red colours and it will be sold on realme.com and Flipkart.com today at 12 P.M.
Realme X50 Pro 5G will finally go on sale in India today after more than four months of being unavailable. To recall, the phone was launched in the country back in February.

 

The last flash sale of the Realme X50 Pro 5G was held in March and after this, the phone's sale will now be resuming in the country.

 

The phone was launched with a price tag of Rs 44,999 for the 12GB + 256GB storage, Rs 39,999 for 8GB + 128GB variant and Rs 37,999 for 6GB RAM + 128GB variant. Due to GST hike on smartphones from 12 percent to 18 percent in the country, the Realme X50 Pro price has increased by up to Rs 3,000.

 

The Realme X50 Pro is now priced at Rs 39,999 for the 6GB + 128GB storage option, Rs 41,999 for the 8GB + 128GB storage option and at Rs 47,999 for the 12GB + 256GB storage option.

Realme X50 Pro 5G specifications

Realme X50 Pro 5G comes with 6.44-inch Full HD+ display with 1000nits brightness, 105 per cent NTSC colour gamut and 100 per cent DCI-P3 and it is HDR10+ certified. The display comes with a 90Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It runs Realme UI based on Android 10.


The quad rear camera setup includes a 64-megapixel primary camera with f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with f/2.3 aperture, a 12-megapixel telephoto camera with f/2.5 aperture, and lastly, a 2-megapixel portrait camera with f/2.4 aperture. The smartphone also has a dual selfie camera setup at the front that houses a 32-megapixel main camera and an 8-megapixel secondary camera.

 

The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, paired with Adreno 650 GPU. It comes with a 4,200mAh battery with 65W SuperDart fast charging solution. The company claims that the phone will deliver 100 hours of music with 3 minutes of charge.  It is equipped with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Tags: Realme Realme X50 Pro 5G

