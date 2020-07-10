Advertisement

Realme X50 Pro 5G sale to resume in India on July 13

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : July 10, 2020 2:08 pm

Realme has now announced that Realme X50 Pro 5G will finally go on sale in India on July 13. The phone was launched in the country in back in February.

The last flash sale of the Realme X50 Pro 5G was held in March and after this, the phone's sale will now be resuming in the country.

The Realme X50 Pro will be available in Moss Green and Rust Red colours and it will be sold on realme.com and Flipkart.com from July 13.

The phone was launched with a price tag of Rs 44,999 for the 12GB + 256GB storage, Rs 39,999 for 8GB + 128GB variant and Rs 37,999 for 6GB RAM + 128GB variant. Due to GST hike on smartphones from 12 percent to 18 percent in the country, the Realme X50 Pro price has increased by up to Rs 3,000.

The Realme X50 Pro is now priced at Rs 39,999 for the 6GB + 128GB storage option, Rs 41,999 for the 8GB + 128GB storage option and at Rs 47,999 for the 12GB + 256GB storage option.

Realme X50 Pro 5G specifications

Realme X50 Pro 5G comes with 6.44-inch Full HD+ display with 1000nits brightness, 105 per cent NTSC colour gamut and 100 per cent DCI-P3 and it is HDR10+ certified. The display comes with a 90Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.


There is a quad rear camera setup on the Realme X50 Pro 5G that includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter, a 12-megapixel telephoto camera, and a 2-megapixel portrait camera for bokeh capture. The smartphone also has a dual selfie camera setup at the front that includes a 32-megapixel main shooter and another 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera.

The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, paired with Adreno 650 GPU. It runs Realme UI based on Android 10. It comes with a 4,200mAh battery with 65W SuperDart fast charging solution. The company claims that the phone will deliver 100 hours of music with 3 minutes of charge.  It is equipped with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

