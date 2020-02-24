  • 10:49 Feb 24, 2020

Advertisement

Realme X50 Pro 5G launching in India today

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : February 24, 2020 10:03 am

Latest News

The launch event will be streamed on Realme YouTube channel along with its social media channels.
Advertisement

Realme is all  set to launch its first 5g smartphone in India. The company will introduce vits latest Realme X50 Pro 5G smartphone in the country.

 

The launch event will be streamed on Realme YouTube channel along with its social media channels. The company has already teased some key features of the upcoming smartphone. To start with, Realme X50 Pro will feature a dual selfie camera setup. It will feature a 64 megapixels primary sensor for quad-camera setup. The phone will also support up to 20x hybrid zoom. Meanwhile, as per a report, the phone will likely to be priced around Rs 50,000 in India.

 

 Realme X50 Pro will be the company’s first smartphone to be powered by Snapdragon 865 processor. It will be a 5G smartphone supporting both standalone (SA) and non-standalone (NSA) modes. It will run Android 10 with realme UI on top.

 

Advertisement

Realme X50 Pro 5G is said to be backed by 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.0 storage. It might come with an AMOLED Full HD+ resolution with 2400 x 1080 pixels resolution.

 

Realme X50 Pro will feature a Super AMOLED display on its front panel which can support up to 90Hz screen refresh rate. The phone is also confirmed to feature 65W SuperDart charging technology. 

Realme X50 Pro 5G launching in India on February 24

Realme X50 Pro Flipkart availability teased ahead of launch on Feb 24

Latest News from Realme

You might like this

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Next Articles

Black Shark 3 will be officially announced on March 3

Vivo to announce APEX 2020 concept phone on February 28

Infinix S5 Pro live images leaked ahead of March 6 launch

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 budget MicroSD cards under

Top 5 budget MicroSD cards under

Top 5 AirPods Alternatives

Top 5 AirPods Alternatives

Top 5 smartphones based on Mediatek Chipset

Top 5 smartphones based on Mediatek Chipset

Top 5 laser printers you can buy!

Top 5 laser printers you can buy!

Top 5 soundbars that you can buy

Top 5 soundbars that you can buy

Reviews

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Advertisement

Latest Videos

Motorola Razr Unboxing and 1st Impression

Motorola Razr Unboxing and 1st Impression
Why did Ather Take a U Turn

Why did Ather Take a U Turn
Realme C3 Unboxing and First Look: Is it a solid device for Rs 6,999?

Realme C3 Unboxing and First Look: Is it a solid device for Rs 6,999?
Video: Exclusive: iQOO to launch two smartphones in February this year

Video: Exclusive: iQOO to launch two smartphones in February this year
iQOO 5G smartphone launch in Feb, will be a premium smartphone

iQOO 5G smartphone launch in Feb, will be a premium smartphone
New plans of Vodafone and Airtel

New plans of Vodafone and Airtel

Latest Picture Story

Top 5 facts about essential phones

Top 10 Facts about TikTok

Tecno Camon 15 Pro: Things you should know!

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip: Things you should know!

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip: Top Features

Top 10 interesting facts about PUBG

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies