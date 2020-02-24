Realme X50 Pro 5G launching in India today

The launch event will be streamed on Realme YouTube channel along with its social media channels.

Realme is all set to launch its first 5g smartphone in India. The company will introduce vits latest Realme X50 Pro 5G smartphone in the country.

The launch event will be streamed on Realme YouTube channel along with its social media channels. The company has already teased some key features of the upcoming smartphone. To start with, Realme X50 Pro will feature a dual selfie camera setup. It will feature a 64 megapixels primary sensor for quad-camera setup. The phone will also support up to 20x hybrid zoom. Meanwhile, as per a report, the phone will likely to be priced around Rs 50,000 in India.

Realme X50 Pro will be the company’s first smartphone to be powered by Snapdragon 865 processor. It will be a 5G smartphone supporting both standalone (SA) and non-standalone (NSA) modes. It will run Android 10 with realme UI on top.

Realme X50 Pro 5G is said to be backed by 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.0 storage. It might come with an AMOLED Full HD+ resolution with 2400 x 1080 pixels resolution.

Realme X50 Pro will feature a Super AMOLED display on its front panel which can support up to 90Hz screen refresh rate. The phone is also confirmed to feature 65W SuperDart charging technology.