Realme X3 SuperZoom vs Oppo Reno 3 Pro: Which one should you buy?

So, the question here is, which one of the two is better? Let’s find out.

Advertisement

Realme has today announced the launch of its latest mid-premium smartphone, the Realme X3 SuperZoom. The smartphone is available at a price tag of Rs 32,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB internal storage, while the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option is priced at Rs 27,999.

With this, the company is touting the latest smartphone as the fittest flagship smartphone for the Indian market. This is also the first smartphone from Realme that comes with a periscope-like lens. This coupled with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, makes it an interesting option. However, in this price range, there is another smartphone that comes with good camera setup. Yes, we are talking about Oppo Reno 3 Pro. The phone comes with a price tag of Rs 29,999 for the base variant. So, the question here is, which one of the two is better? Let’s find out.

Design

Advertisement

To start with the design, both smartphones come with a premium design language. Both the phones come with glass metal sandwich and both of them features a gradient finish at the back panel. Interestingly, both the phones come with dual-punch hole design and it is hard to compare the design of Realme X3 SuperZoom and Oppo Reno 3 Pro, so we call this round as a tie.

Winner: Tie

Display

In terms of display, the Oppo Reno 3 Pro is loaded with a 6.4-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with 20:9 aspect ratio and 91.5 per cent screen-to-body ratio. Realme X3 SuperZoom features a 6.6-inch full-HD+ LCD display, up to 480 nits brightness and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

The Oppo Reno 3 Pro comes with a better display as it features an AMOLED screen, which is superior to the LCD panel used in the Realme X3 SuperZoom. However, the latter has the 120Hz refresh rate, which is missing in former. So, if you are okay with LCD display and want a butter smooth experience, then Realme X3 SuperZoom is the phone you should go with.

Winner: Realme X3 SuperZoom for sporting 120Hz refresh rate

Hardware

On the hardware front, the Oppo Reno 3 Pro is loaded with a MediaTek Helio P95 processor. The phone is available with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The phone comes with the in-display fingerprint sensor as well.

Coming to the Realme X3 SuperZoom, it is powered by a flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor. The phone is available with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The phone is loaded with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The answer is quite clear here. Realme takes an unprecedented lead as it features a much powerful processor as compared to the one present in the Oppo Reno 3 Pro. Hence, Realme X3 SuperZoom wins this round.

Winner: Realme X3 SuperZoom

Software

In terms of software, both the phones run on Android 10 operating system. The Oppo Reno 3 Pro comes with ColorOS 7, while the Realme X3 SuperZoom offers RealmeUI. Both the user interface offers a similar user experience, so we call this round a tie.

Winner: Tie

Rear Camera

In terms of camera, the Oppo Reno 3 Pro comes with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 64-megapixel primary lens with f/1.8 aperture, a 13-megapixel telephoto lens with f/2.4 aperture, 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle with 119.9-degree field of view.

The Realme X3 SuperZoom is also loaded with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 64-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel sensor with a wide-angle f/2.3 lens and 119-degree field of view and a 2-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 macro lens. There is an 8-megapixel periscope lens capable of 60x digital zoom and 5x optical zoom. On paper both the smartphones offer some good camera arsenal, however, it is Realme X3 SuperZoom that has an added advantage of 60X digital zoom as compared to the 20x digital zoom found in Oppo Reno 3 Pro.

Winner: Realme X3 SuperZoom

Front Camera

In terms of the front camera, both the phones are loaded with dual-selfie cameras. The Oppo Reno 3 Pro is the first smartphone with a 44-megapixel dual selfie camera with f/2.4 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. Realme X3 SuperZoom comes with a 32-megapixel camera with Sony IMX616 sensor, f/2.5 aperture and, 8-megapixel camera 105° ultra-wide sensor with f/2.2 aperture. Oppo Reno 3 Pro takes this round as it has better selfie camera as compared to the Realme X3 SuperZoom.

Winner: Oppo Reno 3 Pro

Battery

The Realme X3 SuperZoom packs a 4,200mAh battery with 30W Dart charge fast charging that can charge the phone from 0 to 100% in 55 minutes. The Oppo Reno 3 Pro is juiced up by a 4025mAh battery with 30W VOOC 4.0 flash charge support. Both the phones feature same fast charging support, though Realme X3 SuperZoom offers a slightly better battery backup.

Conclusion

To conclude, both smartphones come with a host of interesting features. The Oppo Reno 3 Pro has an advantage of AMOLED screen along with a better selfie camera, while the Realme X3 SuperZoom looks like a complete smartphone at this price. Hence, if you are looking to compare both the phones, the Realme X3 SuperZoom appears to be a better option.