Realme X3 and X3 SuperZoom update brings August security patch, auto scroll feature and more

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : August 31, 2020 1:24 pm

The update brings the August 2020 security patch to Realme X3 and X3 SuperZoom.

Realme has started rolling out a new update to its Realme X3 and X3 SuperZoom smartphones. Both the smartphones were launched in India in June this year.

The update brings the latest security patch along with new features. The update comes with version number RMX2081PU_11.A.41 for both Realme smartphones. In order to check for the latest update, users can go to Settings>Software Update.

Realme says that in order to ensure the stability of this update, it will have a staged rollout.  The update will be randomly pushed out to a limited number of users today and will have a broader rollout in a few days after making sure there are no critical bugs. If no critical bugs are found, the full rollout will be completed in the upcoming days.

The official changelog reveals that the update brings the August 2020 security patch to Realme X3 and X3 SuperZoom. The update also adds the Super nighttime standby feature on both the smartphones.

Further, the update adds auto scroll feature in scrolling screenshot, Super Power Saving Mode,  Icon Pull-down gesture feature in launcher settings, return button in the screenshot preview interface, Multi-user feature, Quick guide feature in the battery setting interface, Quick guide feature in the security support interface, Quick guide feature in the other settings interface, automatic downloads option for app updates in the Wi-Fi interface and independent Switch toggles of focus mode.

The uodate further Optimizes status bar viewing, added second display option, viewing for system update prompt pop-up window and Mute-Bell-Vibrate" icon state. It also fixes the probabilistic connection issue when using Wi-Fi, font display issue of charging animation and crashing issue when opening hidden apps with access codes. 

