Realme X2 Pro receives a new update with August security patch, DC Dimming, Smooth Scrolling and more

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : August 26, 2020 3:11 pm

The latest Realme X2 Pro update adds a long press option to copy IMEI in the status information interface and enables automatic downloads option for app updates in the Wi-Fi interface.

Realme has rolled out a new update to Realme X2 Pro smartphone. The new software update brings August Android security patch along with DC Dimming, Smooth Scrolling and more.
 
The new update comes with version number RMX1931EX_11.C.31. In order to check for the latest update, users can go to Settings>Software Update.

 

Realme says that in order to ensure the stability of this update, it will have a staged rollout.  The update will be randomly pushed out to a limited number of users today and will have a broader rollout in a few days after making sure there are no critical bugs. If no critical bugs are found, the full rollout will be completed in the upcoming days.

As per the changelog posted on the Realme website, the update adds Smooth scrolling feature, Super nighttime standby feature and DC dimming feature. It also adds camera Text scanner feature and auto-scroll feature in scrolling screenshot.

Further, the update adds Super Power Saving Mode, default sound recording device option, Deep cleanup feature in Process Manager, return button in the screenshot preview interface and Multi-user feature. The update also adds a Quick guide feature in the battery setting interface, Quick guide feature in the security support interface and Quick guide feature in the other settings interface.

The latest Realme X2 Pro update also adds a long press option to copy IMEI in the status information interface and enables automatic downloads option for app updates in the Wi-Fi interface. The update optimises the automatically hide option for floating ball in the full screen interface and the status bar viewing by adding a second display option.

In the Status bar, the update adds an OTG switch toggle to notification panel, optimises viewing for system update prompt pop-up window, and also optimises "Mute-Bell-Vibrate" icon state. The update adds a short press power button option to turn off the flashlight while screen-off.

The update adds long-press to uninstall apps directly from the app drawer. It fixes font display issue for charging animation, crashing issue when opening hidden apps with access codes and the probabilistic connection issue when using Wi-Fi.

