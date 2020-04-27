Advertisement

Realme X2 Pro new update brings new charging animation, April Security Patch and more

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : April 27, 2020 10:46 am

Latest News

Realme X2 Pro new update brings new charging animation which was announced recently.
Advertisement

Realme X2 Pro recently started receiving Realme UI based on Android 10 in India. Realme X2 Pro is getting a new update via OTA for the month of April.  The new software update brings the latest Android security patch, new charging animation feature and improves overall system stability.

 

The new update comes with version number RMX1931EX_11.C.25. As per the changelog posted on the Realme website, the Realme X2 Pro new update brings new charging animation which was announced recently. It also fixes the occasional black face when HDR shooting.

Furthermore, the update also brings fix multiple issues as such Bluetooth headset delay while playing PUBG, occasional Splashing Screen when rebooting phone. It also fixes occasional app crash issue, occasionally unable to evoke the voice assistant and the microphone icon displays on the status bar after the third-party apps exit.

Once again, this is a phased roll out and will be available to all the users very soon. The OTA will be randomly pushed out to a limited number of users today and will have a broader rollout in a few days after making sure there are no critical bugs. If no critical bugs are found, the full rollout will be completed in the upcoming days, says Realme in the post.

Advertisement

Find the complete change log below:

 

Version: RMX1931EX_11.C.25

 

Security

● Android security patch: April, 2020

 

 System

● Updated charging animation

 

 Camera

● Fixed occasional black face when HDR shooting

 

Known issue fixed

● Optimized the Bluetooth headset delay while playing PUBG

● Fixed occasional Splashing Screen when Rebooting Phone

● Fixed occasional app crash issue

● Fixed occasionally unable to evoke the voice assistant

● Fixed the microphone icon displays on the status bar after the third-party apps exit

 

Realme X2 Pro features a 6.5-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 aspect ratio Fluid AMOLED 2.5D curved glass display. It runs Android 9 Pie and is backed up by 4000mAh battery with 50W (10W/5A) SuperVOOC fast charging. It has a quad rear camera consisting of a Samsung GW1 64-megapixel lens, a telephoto lens of 13-megapixel, an ultrawide lens of 8-megapixel and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For the front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie shooter. It is powered by Snapdragon 855+ processor with upto 8GB RAM with 256GB of storage.

Realme X2 Pro new update brings Airtel and Jio VoWiFi support, January Android security patch

Realme announces Realme UI early access programme for Realme X2 and Realme X2 Pro

Realme announces Realme UI Open Beta program for Realme X2 Pro

Realme X2, Realme X2 Pro start receiving Realme UI with Android 10 update

Latest News from Realme

You might like this

Tags: Realme X2 Pro Realme X2 Pro update Realme X2 Pro price Realme X2 Pro specs Realme X2 Pro price

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Motorola confirms to launch Motorola Edge+ In India soon

LG Velvet specs leaked ahead of May 7 launch

Samsung extends Galaxy S20 offers till May 20 amid Coronavirus lockdown

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Top 5 apps to connect with a Doctor Virtually

Top 5 apps to connect with a Doctor Virtually

Top 5 upcoming movies on Netflix

Top 5 upcoming movies on Netflix

Top 5 apps for Coronavirus by the Government

Top 5 apps for Coronavirus by the Government

Top 5 TikTok alternatives

Top 5 TikTok alternatives

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

Videocon d2h & Tata Sky Instant credit: Free or paid

Videocon d2h & Tata Sky Instant credit: Free or paid
Aarogya Setu App: Is it worth trying?

Aarogya Setu App: Is it worth trying?
Is Say Namaste India's Answer to Zoom?

Is Say Namaste India's Answer to Zoom?
Top 5 Zoom app Alternatives for Online Classes

Top 5 Zoom app Alternatives for Online Classes
Realme Narzo Postponed for 2nd Time: Wast it Welcome or insensitive move?

Realme Narzo Postponed for 2nd Time: Wast it Welcome or insensitive move?
Zoom App: Top 10 Tips to keep yourself SAFE!

Zoom App: Top 10 Tips to keep yourself SAFE!

Latest Picture Story

Top 10 Vodafone Prepaid Plans

Top 5 upcoming Electric Bikes

Top 10 Electric Bikes

Top 10 BSNL prepaid plans

Top 10 Airtel Prepaid plans

Top 10 myths about Coronavirus pandemic!

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies