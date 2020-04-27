Realme X2 Pro new update brings new charging animation, April Security Patch and more

Realme X2 Pro new update brings new charging animation which was announced recently.

Realme X2 Pro recently started receiving Realme UI based on Android 10 in India. Realme X2 Pro is getting a new update via OTA for the month of April. The new software update brings the latest Android security patch, new charging animation feature and improves overall system stability.

The new update comes with version number RMX1931EX_11.C.25. As per the changelog posted on the Realme website, the Realme X2 Pro new update brings new charging animation which was announced recently. It also fixes the occasional black face when HDR shooting.



Furthermore, the update also brings fix multiple issues as such Bluetooth headset delay while playing PUBG, occasional Splashing Screen when rebooting phone. It also fixes occasional app crash issue, occasionally unable to evoke the voice assistant and the microphone icon displays on the status bar after the third-party apps exit.



Once again, this is a phased roll out and will be available to all the users very soon. The OTA will be randomly pushed out to a limited number of users today and will have a broader rollout in a few days after making sure there are no critical bugs. If no critical bugs are found, the full rollout will be completed in the upcoming days, says Realme in the post.

Find the complete change log below:

Version: RMX1931EX_11.C.25

Security

● Android security patch: April, 2020

System

● Updated charging animation

Camera

● Fixed occasional black face when HDR shooting

Known issue fixed

● Optimized the Bluetooth headset delay while playing PUBG

● Fixed occasional Splashing Screen when Rebooting Phone

● Fixed occasional app crash issue

● Fixed occasionally unable to evoke the voice assistant

● Fixed the microphone icon displays on the status bar after the third-party apps exit

Realme X2 Pro features a 6.5-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 aspect ratio Fluid AMOLED 2.5D curved glass display. It runs Android 9 Pie and is backed up by 4000mAh battery with 50W (10W/5A) SuperVOOC fast charging. It has a quad rear camera consisting of a Samsung GW1 64-megapixel lens, a telephoto lens of 13-megapixel, an ultrawide lens of 8-megapixel and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For the front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie shooter. It is powered by Snapdragon 855+ processor with upto 8GB RAM with 256GB of storage.