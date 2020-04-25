Realme UI new charging animation coming soon to Realme smartphones

Realme new charging animation is inspired by the solar system.

Realme has been constantly working to on bring new features for its users and incorporating them with the Realme UI. The company earlier ditched Oppo's ColorOS for its own custom user interface, the Realme UI. Realme has now announced a new charging animation on Realme smartphones, which the company says is unique to Realme devices.



As per Realme, the new charging animation is inspired by the solar system. It resembles a spiraling constellation and features three different colours and patterns based on the charging speed The maximum charging speed varies by device.



Realme UI New Charging Animation:



1. Devices charging at 10W to 18W will have a blue planet as the core of the constellation. The blue planet represents the Earth, alternating phases of our everyday life.





2. When charging at 20W to 30W the animation changes. The planet is now yellow and more satellites spin around it. This new constellation is directly inspired by the Jovian System and its powerful dynamics.





3. Lastly, the animation for charging at 50W to 65W embodies the spectacular energy and technological possibilities of the Solar System.





As per the official post, the new charging animation will be made available to all Realme devices eligible to be upgraded to Realme UI via a future update. It is, however, to be noted that the OTA bringing the new charging animation may not coincide with the Realme UI update, but come at a later stage.





