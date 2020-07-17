Realme X2 now gets 8GB+256GB variant in India: Check price, specifications

Realme X2 new variant will be available on Realme.com and Flipkart.

Realme has launched a new variant of Realme X2 in India. The smartphone now gets 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. The price of this variant is not known at the moment but the company has revealed that it will go on the 21st of July at 8 PM.





Realme says it will be available on Realme.com and Flipkart. Realme X2 is currently available in three variants – 4GB RAM + 64GB, 6GB RAM + 128GB, and 8GB RAM +128GB priced at Rs 17,999, Rs 19,999 and Rs 20,999 respectively. The specifications of the phone remain the same for the new variant as well.

Realme X2 Specifications





Realme X2 features a 6.4-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 2340 × 1080 pixels, a screen-to-body ratio of 91.9 per cent. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G with Adreno 618 GPU. Realme X2 now runs on Android 10 and is backed up by a 4000mAh battery with 30W VOOC 4.0 Flash Charge.





On the camera front, it supports quad-camera setup with a combination of 64MP primary camera with f/1.8 aperture, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera with a 119-degree field of view, a 2MP depth-sensing camera and a 2MP macro sensor. For the front, it has a 32MP selfie camera with an aperture of f/2.0.





Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Dual SIM, WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C port, NFC, GPS and GLONASS. The phone weighs 182 grams and measures 158.7 × 75.2 × 8.6 mm.