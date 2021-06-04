Realme Watch S Silver colour variant launched, sale starts June 7 in India

Realme Watch S was launched last year and was then available in only a black colour with strap options including Blue, Green, and Orange.

Advertisement

Realme has today launched Realme Watch S in a new Silver colour variant. The new variant is priced at Rs 4,999 and will be available for sale on June 7, 12 noon onwards from Flipkart and the Realme online store.

Realme Watch S was launched last year and was then available in only a black colour with strap options including Blue, Green, and Orange. Apart from the colour change, all features and specification of the Realme Watch S will remain the same as the existing variant.

Advertisement

Realme Watch S specifications

Realme Watch S comes with a 1.3-inch auto-brightness touchscreen with 360 x 360 resolution, 278 PPI and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. Realme Watch S has 600 nits brightness, 5-level auto-brightness control, and 100+ unique watch faces.



Under the hood, it packs a 390mAh battery that can deliver up to 15 days of battery life. Further, the watch can be charged from 0 to 100 percent in two hours. The smartwatch is loaded with IP68 certification making it water and dust resistance.

The smartwatch also comes with a PPG sensor for real-time heart-rate monitoring and a SpO2 sensor for blood oxygen level monitoring. It supports Bluetooth 5.0 to connect to Android 5.0+ devices with Realme Link app.

The wearable supports 16 sports modes including Outdoor Run, Walk, Indoor Run, Outdoor Cycle, Aerobic Capacity, Strength Training, Football, Basketball, Pingpong, Badminton, Indoor Cycle, Elliptical, Yoga, Rowing Machine and Stationary Bike. It can be synced to a smartphone via the Realme Link application.

The watch is IP68 rated against dust and water. Besides, the watch measures 259.5x47.0x12.0mm (with wrist strap) and weighs 48 grams (with wrist strap).