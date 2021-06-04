Advertisement

Realme Watch S Silver colour variant launched, sale starts June 7 in India

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : June 04, 2021 12:41 pm

Latest News

Realme Watch S was launched last year and was then available in only a black colour with strap options including Blue, Green, and Orange.
Advertisement

Realme has today launched Realme Watch S in a new Silver colour variant. The new variant is priced at Rs 4,999 and will be available for sale on June 7, 12 noon onwards from Flipkart and the Realme online store.

 

Realme Watch S was launched last year and was then available in only a black colour with strap options including Blue, Green, and Orange. Apart from the colour change, all features and specification of the Realme Watch S will remain the same as the existing variant.

Advertisement

 

Realme Watch S specifications

 

Realme Watch S comes with a 1.3-inch auto-brightness touchscreen with 360 x 360 resolution, 278 PPI and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. Realme Watch S has 600 nits brightness, 5-level auto-brightness control, and 100+ unique watch faces.


Under the hood, it packs a 390mAh battery that can deliver up to 15 days of battery life. Further, the watch can be charged from 0 to 100 percent in two hours. The smartwatch is loaded with IP68 certification making it water and dust resistance.

 

The smartwatch also comes with a PPG sensor for real-time heart-rate monitoring and a SpO2 sensor for blood oxygen level monitoring. It supports Bluetooth 5.0 to connect to Android 5.0+ devices with Realme Link app.

 

The wearable supports 16 sports modes including Outdoor Run, Walk, Indoor Run, Outdoor Cycle, Aerobic Capacity, Strength Training, Football, Basketball, Pingpong, Badminton, Indoor Cycle, Elliptical, Yoga, Rowing Machine and Stationary Bike. It can be synced to a smartphone via the Realme Link application.

 

The watch is IP68 rated against dust and water. Besides, the watch measures 259.5x47.0x12.0mm (with wrist strap) and weighs 48 grams (with wrist strap).

Realme Watch S announced with up to 15 days of battery life

Realme Watch S, Realme Watch S Pro launched in India, price starts Rs 4,999

Realme Watch S goes on sale, Watch S Pro first sale to be held tomorrow

Latest News from Realme

You might like this

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Pixel Buds A series launched with 5 hour battery life, IPX4 rating and more

Honor Band 6 price revealed via Flipkart ahead of launch in India

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe

Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe
Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise

Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise
Realme caught cheating!

Realme caught cheating!
Micromax IN 1: First look!

Micromax IN 1: First look!
Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series

Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series
Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Latest Picture Story

Twitter Blue Subscription: Things you should know

Airtel, Vi, Jio Plans that offer free OTT subscription

Vivo X60 Pro In-depth Camera Review

Top 10 smart gadgets under Rs 10,000

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies