Advertisement

Realme Watch officially teased, to launch soon in India

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : May 14, 2020 4:27 pm

Latest News

Dubbed as Realme Watch, the company has officially teased the upcoming smartwatch.
Advertisement

Realme has now confirmed that it will soon launch its first smartwatch. Dubbed as Realme Watch, the company has officially teased the upcoming smartwatch. 

 

The company has teased the upcoming smartwatch on Twitter. The 7-second teaser video reveals the name of the upcoming smartwatch as Realme Watch. The video also teases the design of the smartwatch. To start with, the smartwatch will come with a square-like design and it looks similar to the Apple Watch Series and Oppo Watch. 

 

That said, the Realme Watch is said to feature 1.4-inch TFT display with a screen resolution of 320 x 320 pixels. The smartwatch is reported to come with 24-hour heart-rate monitoring and it is said to feature a 160mAh battery. The smartwatch is reported to come with IP68 certification and it might run on a different operating system. The smartwatch could come with up to seven days of battery life on a single charge. 


Previously, sources close to the development told The Mobile Indian that the company is planning to launch its first Smart TV and smartwatch in the country by May end. Sometime back Realme India CEO, Madhav Sheth had shown the first look of the smartwatch. He had said, "Realme smartwatch will be launched in India very soon." The watch has a  square-shaped dial and a black strap. It might come with multiple strap options. Madhav didn't share any details about the smartwatch and its price.

Advertisement

 

Realme LED TV screen sizes revealed, launch imminent?

Realme Band receives new update with Find My Phone Feature, Weather features and more

Realme Buds Wireless Pro gets certified, live images leaked

Latest News from Realme

You might like this

Tags: Realme Watch Realme Watch launch Realme Watch teaser Realme Watch features Realme Watch rumours Realme smartwatch Realme

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Huawei Watch GT 2e pre-order to begin in India from today midnight for Rs 11,990

Oppo Enco W31 headphoness to go on sale in India starting May 15, Enco M31 sale date also announced

Xiaomi Mi AirDots 2 SE with dual microphones for noise reduction announced

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 dishwashers in Indiayou can buy

Top 5 dishwashers in Indiayou can buy

Top 5 phones under Rs 10000 running on Android 10

Top 5 phones under Rs 10000 running on Android 10

Top 5 Healthcare Gadgets for home

Top 5 Healthcare Gadgets for home

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Top 5 apps to connect with a Doctor Virtually

Top 5 apps to connect with a Doctor Virtually

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

Vivo V19 Review

Vivo V19 Review
Xiaomi M10: Expectation, reality, controversy

Xiaomi M10: Expectation, reality, controversy
Vivo V19: Camera Preview

Vivo V19: Camera Preview
Realme Tv and Smartwatch going to launched in May

Realme Tv and Smartwatch going to launched in May
Xiaomi Mi Box 4K vs Others

Xiaomi Mi Box 4K vs Others
Realme's 2nd anniversary: High and Lows in last two years

Realme's 2nd anniversary: High and Lows in last two years

Latest Picture Story

Realme Narzo 10: 10 Things you should know

Realme Narzo 10A: Here is everything you need to know about this phone

Xiaomi Mi Box 4K and Mi True Wireless Earphones 2: Everything you need to know

Top 10 upcoming smartphones in India after lockdown gets over

Here’s a list of Xiaomi smartphones that will get MIUI12 update

Top 10 Vodafone Prepaid Plans

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies