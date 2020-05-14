Realme Watch officially teased, to launch soon in India

Dubbed as Realme Watch, the company has officially teased the upcoming smartwatch.

Realme has now confirmed that it will soon launch its first smartwatch. Dubbed as Realme Watch, the company has officially teased the upcoming smartwatch.

The company has teased the upcoming smartwatch on Twitter. The 7-second teaser video reveals the name of the upcoming smartwatch as Realme Watch. The video also teases the design of the smartwatch. To start with, the smartwatch will come with a square-like design and it looks similar to the Apple Watch Series and Oppo Watch.

That said, the Realme Watch is said to feature 1.4-inch TFT display with a screen resolution of 320 x 320 pixels. The smartwatch is reported to come with 24-hour heart-rate monitoring and it is said to feature a 160mAh battery. The smartwatch is reported to come with IP68 certification and it might run on a different operating system. The smartwatch could come with up to seven days of battery life on a single charge.



Previously, sources close to the development told The Mobile Indian that the company is planning to launch its first Smart TV and smartwatch in the country by May end. Sometime back Realme India CEO, Madhav Sheth had shown the first look of the smartwatch. He had said, "Realme smartwatch will be launched in India very soon." The watch has a square-shaped dial and a black strap. It might come with multiple strap options. Madhav didn't share any details about the smartwatch and its price.

