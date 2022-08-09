Realme Watch 3 Pro teased ahead of India launch

Realme Watch 3 smartwatch was launched in India recently. Now Realme has started teasing the launch of Realme Watch 3 Pro in the country.

However, the company has not revealed the exact launch date of the upcoming smartwatch. It is now expected that the smartwatch will launch alongside the Realme 9i 5G smartphone on August 18th.

Realme Watch 3 Pro

Realme has teased the key specifications of the Realme Watch 3 Pro via a dedicated microsite. As per the microsite, the Realme upcoming watch is claimed to be a flagship smartwatch and will also feature a large AMOLED display. It will come with a metal body and a physical button on the right side.

Further, there will be a small cutout which is expected to be a microphone. The wearable will also support Bluetooth calling. Lastly, the Watch 3 Pro is claimed to offer a precise GPS location.

Apart from this, Realme has not revealed other details for the upcoming smartwatch. The Realme Watch 3 Pro will arrive as the successor to the Watch 2 Pro that debuted last year with a price tag of Rs 4,999.

Meanwhile, the recently launched Realme watch 3 features a massive 1.8-inch display with curved glass on top. Further, the display has a 500nit peak brightness. This will help you to check your notifications in outdoor conditions. It has over 110 watch faces. The watch also comes with Bluetooth calling feature backed by AI ENC for clearer calls.

The Realme Watch will include AI environmental noise cancellation (ENC) Bluetooth calling. It comes with a 340mAh battery that is touted to deliver up to seven days of battery life. The watch is compatible with both Android and iOS smartphones via the Realme Link app. It also gets an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.