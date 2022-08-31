Realme Watch 3 Pro India launch set for September 6

Realme has confirmed to launch the Watch 3 Pro in India on September 6 at 12:30 PM IST. Ahead of the launch, the company has also started teasing the Realme Watch 3 Pro.

A dedicated microsite for the smartwatch is also live on Realme’s website. Interested customers can click on the “Notify Me” button on the website to get the latest updates about the launch. Realme Watch 3 Pro will launch in India on September 3. It will be sold on Flipkart, in addition to Realme.com after launch.

Realme Watch 3 Pro

As per the microsite, the Realme upcoming watch is claimed to be a flagship smartwatch and will also feature a large AMOLED display. The watch will come with metal body with a single button on the right side and voice calling capabilities over Bluetooth.

Further, there will be a small cutout which is expected to be a microphone. The wearable will also support Bluetooth calling. Lastly, the Watch 3 Pro is claimed to offer a precise GPS location.

The Realme Watch 3 Pro will arrive as the successor to the Watch 2 Pro that debuted last year with a price tag of Rs 4,999.

Meanwhile, the recently launched Realme watch 3 features a massive 1.8-inch display with curved glass on top. Further, the display has a 500nit peak brightness. This will help you to check your notifications in outdoor conditions. It has over 110 watch faces. The watch also comes with Bluetooth calling feature backed by AI ENC for clearer calls.

The Realme Watch will include AI environmental noise cancellation (ENC) Bluetooth calling. It comes with a 340mAh battery that is touted to deliver up to seven days of battery life. The watch is compatible with both Android and iOS smartphones via the Realme Link app. It also gets an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.